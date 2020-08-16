Thanks for signing up!

Farmer Wants A Wife star Sam Reitano has called out the girls ~supposedly~ vying for his heart on the Channel Seven dating series.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, he said: “Look honestly, I feel like Riley [Parkinson] was the only one who was there for the right reasons.”

He went on to explain he didn’t think Emily, Sophie or Kirsten were down with farm life, which is obvs a big deal breaker for him.

“I just didn’t feel like farm life was suited for Emily, Sophie and Kirsten,” he said.

Sam with Emily. (Credit: Seven)

“At the beginning of the show, Kirsten said she wasn’t planning to leave her job anytime soon and I thought to myself, ‘It’s Farmer Wants a Wife, not Farmer packs up his bags and heads to Newcastle’.”

He continued: “Sophie was missing her mum and dad after a week and Emily is still at uni and wanted to focus on her studies. I just didn’t feel a spark with Riley, I didn’t feel like our personalities clicked.”

During last night’s ep, Sam quit the show following the tragic death of his grandfather.

The tropical fruit farmer received a heartbreaking call from his mother, telling him his grandfather had died from a heart attack.

Sam broke the news to his remaining ladies, Emily, Riley and Sophie, ahead of the group dinner, then exited the series.

