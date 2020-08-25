Farmer Wants A Wife may be donezo, but that doesn’t mean the hype has ended for our cowboy hat-clad blokes as being propelled into the spotlight has led to a whole lotta DM sliding, apparently.

In the finale, Farmer Sam revealed he got engaged to a fan named Kirsten, who he introduced to viewers during last night’s ep.

Although, in a wild turn of events, he called it quits with her shortly after, and ended up getting engaged to an ex girlfriend in recent weeks.

Farmer Sam and now-ex fiancé Kirsten (a fan). (Credit: Seven)

An insider told Daily Mail Australia that Sam dated Katelen Cunningham before joining the series and reunited with her shortly after filming the reunion in March. Supposedly his fame drew them back together?

And he’s not the only one who has been attracting the ladies since the show hit the air. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Farmer Harry revealed that the ladies have been all over him since the new season kicked off.

Farmer Harry, the bloke “everyone wants a piece of”.

“They all want to know about me and my life. I have gone from no one really caring about my love life too much, now everyone wants a piece of it,” he began.

“I guess that’s what happens with these sorts of shows,” Harry said while also noting that “some interesting characters” have approached him.

Well la-di-dah for you, Harry.