Thanks for signing up!

Well howdy partners, Farmer Wants A Wife is back on our screens and it turns out it’s really bloody hard to keep up with a million different storylines. So to make things a little less confusing, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about this season’s cast of eligible farmers and potential wives.

We’ll be recapping the farmer tea after every episode, but if you’re struggling to keep up with each of the five farmers and their four potential wives, here’s a bit of background on them all.

Farmer Alex:

Age: 28.

Location: Cunnamulla, Queensland.

Farms: Sheep and cattle.

What you need to know: He considers himself a love virgin and “cant stress enough” how lonely he is. We stan a relatable king.

Alex’s Potential Wives:

25 from Victoria, quit her job to be on the show.

31 from Queensland, works as a teacher.

34 from New South Wales.

23 from New South Wales.

Farmer Nick:

Age: 44.

Location: Deviot, Tasmania.

Farms: Wine.

What you need to know: He used to live in LA before moving to Tassie to live the dream on his picturesque vineyard.

Nick’s Potential Wives:

Naomi:

38 from New South Wales.

34 from Queensland, works as a wedding celebrant.

33 from Queensland, works as a hair stylist.

48 from Queensland.

Farmer Sam:

Age: 27.

Location: Innisfail, Queensland.

Farms: Fruit.

What you need to know: He’s Italian, he’s Italian, he’s Italian, and did he mention he’s Italian?

Sam’s Potential Wives:

28 from New South Wales, grew up on a farm.

Sophie:

28 from ACT.

Riley:

23 from New South Wales.

24 from Victoria, works in marketing.

Farmer Harry:

Age: 28.

Location: Goolgowi, New South Wales.

Farms: Grape, cotton and sheep.

What you need to know: He reckons he’d make a red hot dad and is looking for “somebody to share these flies with.”

Harry’s Potential Wives:

28 from Victoria.

31 from Western Australia, works as a mechanical fitter.

24 from Queensland, works as a dental assistant.

24 from Victoria.

Farmer Neil:

Age: 42.

Location: Crookwell, New South Wales.

Farms: Sheep.

What you need to know: He’s a divorcee with three kids but still is best mates with his ex-wife (usually means he’s not a bad dude).

Neil’s Potential Wives:

Megan:

40 from South Australia.

34 from New South Wales

36 from Queensland.

32 from New South Wales, works as a farmer.