Farmer Wants A Wife 2020 has been full of dramas, and most of them have happened AFTER the show stopped filming.

The latest? Farmer Sam Reitano, who famously brought a random new girlfriend to the finale recently, has ditched her for ANOTHER new lady – this time, getting engaged.

Sam ended up saying goodbye to all the women on his part of the show, but rocked up to the finale with Kirsten Loverie.

The pair met when Kirsten slid into Sam’s DMs after the show finished filming, and it seemed pretty serious since he brought her onto the finale.

Now seemingly out of nowhere, Sam’s posted this:

He explains that he met his new fiancee Katelen Cunningham after the reunion, and that she’s not an ex girlfriend – a claim made by some news outlets.

Kirsten spoke to Now To Love about the random split and subsequent engagement.

“It was a bit of a shock but I am happy for them both,” she said. “I wish Sam nothing but a life full of happiness and love.”

In absolutely chaotic scenes, Sam invited all the other farmer boys to his wedding in 2021, as well as Natalie Gruszlewski. On Instagram. The new wedding invitation, no?