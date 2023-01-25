Wasn’t meeting the families simply delightful? We had Felix‘s Mum serving bob goals, Alésia‘s Dad serving Rivers polo and a CONSCIOUS CONVERSATION involving Damien and Jess. Did we enjoy it, fellow fans of The Bachelors? Because I did.

The producers were really jamming the whole conscious conversation thing down our throats from the get go. The episode literally started with ol’ mate Damien telling Felix about it and the people of the internet were READY for the big chat.

Obviously, the fickle folks at Channel 10 waited until the end of the episode for said conscious conversation.

That meant we had to keep hearing those two cursed words for like, more than an hour, and people soon became exhausted and wanted to lobotomise themselves.

We also had to witness Felix’s Bob Goals Mother unleash her wrath on Jess and it was wild. The woman was literally like, “I want to go home,” and firstly, same, and secondly, speak your truths! The people adored watching her go off like milk. Truly frothing it.

Then shit REALLY hit the fan ‘cos Felix and Damien had a one-on-one conversation and then suddenly Jess was there with her brother and the internet was IN AWE I tell you! The drama! The chaos! The intrigue! I hate to say it but it was stunning.

And finally, the producers of The Bachelors gifted us the moment we were all waiting for: the conscious conversation.

If I am being honest, it sounded like every single other chat that Felix, Jess and Damien have had thus far.

I think, at least, because in all honesty I have completely disconnected myself from whatever love triangle they have going on and whenever any of them are in the same room talking Benny Hill music starts playing in my head.

Anyway, the conscious conversation was had and Twitter raised asked an extremely valid question: what the fuck is a conscious conversation?

This question went unanswered because the episode ended with Jess crying, so we will never know what makes a conversation conscious. Maybe instead of proposing, the Bachelors will have conscious conversations with their chosen gals. Talk about romance!

If you want to find out how the other family meetings went (spoiler alert: Alésia’s Dad meeting Jed was a fucking doozy) you can read our stunning recap here.

Image: The Bachelors / Channel 10