Wasn’t meeting the families simply delightful? We had Felix‘s Mum serving bob goals, Alésia‘s Dad serving Rivers polo and a CONSCIOUS CONVERSATION involving Damien and Jess. Did we enjoy it, fellow fans of The Bachelors? Because I did.

The producers were really jamming the whole conscious conversation thing down our throats from the get go. The episode literally started with ol’ mate Damien telling Felix about it and the people of the internet were READY for the big chat.

Will we discover tonight whether Damien actually owns shares in the phrase “conscious conversation”? Who knows?! #TheBachelorsAU — Jodi McAlister (@JodiMcA) January 25, 2023

Are we ready for an unconscious conversation? Let's gooooo #TheBachelorsAU — The Bitchelorette (@BitcheloretteAU) January 25, 2023

Obviously, the fickle folks at Channel 10 waited until the end of the episode for said conscious conversation.

That meant we had to keep hearing those two cursed words for like, more than an hour, and people soon became exhausted and wanted to lobotomise themselves.

For the love of god stop saying conscious conversation #TheBachelorsAU — Tegan Victoria (@teganvictoria) January 25, 2023

Ugh this guy with his conscious conversations. @TheBachelorAU #TheBachelorsAU — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 𝓕𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓷 (@ah22ch) January 25, 2023

We really going back to the conscious conversation shit? #TheBachelorsAU — Reality Ramble Podcast (@RealityRamble) January 25, 2023

Damien, stop trying to make conscious conversation happen, it’s not going to happen #TheBachelorsAU — Caitlyn C (@CaitlynHenness8) January 25, 2023

If these two use the phrase “conscious conversation” one more time I stg #TheBachelorsAU — Senaai Chapple ✨ (@senaaileigh) January 25, 2023

We also had to witness Felix’s Bob Goals Mother unleash her wrath on Jess and it was wild. The woman was literally like, “I want to go home,” and firstly, same, and secondly, speak your truths! The people adored watching her go off like milk. Truly frothing it.

JENNY IS A QUEEN #TheBachelorsAU — taryn | wanda maximoff apologist 🐝 (@thereafter) January 25, 2023

Jenny's about to flip metaphorical tables here. #TheBachelorsAU — MRB – @mrenb7@aus.social (@mrenb7) January 25, 2023

Jenny is about to go off. #TheBachelorsAU — jennybr5 (@jennybr5) January 25, 2023

And Felix’s Mum was the hero we needed, but not the one we deserved.#TheBachelorsAU — 🐀 Ajax (@ajax_rants) January 25, 2023

Then shit REALLY hit the fan ‘cos Felix and Damien had a one-on-one conversation and then suddenly Jess was there with her brother and the internet was IN AWE I tell you! The drama! The chaos! The intrigue! I hate to say it but it was stunning.

the tension between felix and damien right now is as sharp as a knife #TheBachelorsAU — tamsyn ♡ (@tamsynkelly_) January 25, 2023

Holy shit it's about to kick off#TheBachelorsAU — Ultra Tea Time (@UltraTeaTime) January 25, 2023

And finally, the producers of The Bachelors gifted us the moment we were all waiting for: the conscious conversation.

If I am being honest, it sounded like every single other chat that Felix, Jess and Damien have had thus far.

I think, at least, because in all honesty I have completely disconnected myself from whatever love triangle they have going on and whenever any of them are in the same room talking Benny Hill music starts playing in my head.

Anyway, the conscious conversation was had and Twitter raised asked an extremely valid question: what the fuck is a conscious conversation?

what is a "conscious conversation"? #TheBachelorsAU — taryn | wanda maximoff apologist 🐝 (@thereafter) January 25, 2023

I still don't understand conscious conversations as opposed to unconscious conversations. #TheBachelorsAU #TheBachelorAU — shivani. (@fourleafc_lover) January 25, 2023

This question went unanswered because the episode ended with Jess crying, so we will never know what makes a conversation conscious. Maybe instead of proposing, the Bachelors will have conscious conversations with their chosen gals. Talk about romance!

If you want to find out how the other family meetings went (spoiler alert: Alésia’s Dad meeting Jed was a fucking doozy) you can read our stunning recap here.