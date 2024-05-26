Farmer Wants A Wife left fans confused when Samantha Armytage randomly popped up on the show alongside regular host Natalie Gruzlewski.

During last year’s season, Gruzlewski — who has been the sole host of the series from 2007 until 2012, before returning in 2020 — was joined by Armytage, which was met with mixed reviews from viewers. Sex and the City star Kristin Davis presumably barred the show from her guilty pleasure viewing schedule as the addition of her rival made the show unwatchable for her. I am, of course, kidding — I’ve got no clue if the IRL Charlotte York even knows of the existence of FWAW, I just had to remind you all of one of the most iconic trainwreck celebrity interviews in Australia’s history (which you can relive HERE).

ANYWAY, to those who preferred having Gruzlewski as the lead host, tough shit ‘cos apparently Armytage isn’t going anywhere!

According to a new report by Daily Mail Australia, Armytage has inked a deal with Channel Seven for a further two years, with Natalie continuing in an “understudy” role.

The leaked intel also shed light on why Armytage was brought in as co-host on Farmer Wants A Wife to begin with.

Sure, Samantha Armytage has impressive hosting chops (botched Carrie Bradshaw pantomime, aside), but Gruzlewski has done a fab job of holding down the fort (or should that be holding down the farm?) on her own for many years.

So I couldn’t help but wonder… why the sudden change? Well, the FWAW insider has spilled the deets!

“This new contract with Channel Seven marks a new era for her with the network,” they told the site.

“They had been using her on Farmer to burn her old Sunrise contract but with Sam and the network being happy with the role in Farmer Wants a Wife this is a renegotiation some said would never come.

“With the show flying high it was a great time to renegotiate and Samantha is looking forward to getting back out into regional Australia and making new love stories,” they added.

The insider said there won’t be any changes to the format or hosting schedule of FWAW — so next year’s season will pretty much look the same as this season (like it or not).

“There is no way the network will make any changes to the format next year. The numbers are up and if anything audiences can expect next year to be even more dramatic,” the source claimed.

“It is clear that wider audiences love the drama and the network will always chase the ratings.

“Channel Seven is already doubling down on Farmer Wants A Wife drama with the upcoming Honeymoon Island.

“The new reality show makes the drama on Farmer look wholesome. So if those fans are upset now then they should hold onto their hats.”

The Farmer Wants A Wife reunion airs tonight so be sure to check it out, and let us know which host you think is the superior choice.

Personally I reckon both hosts do a killer job in tandem, but haters are gonna hate and all that.