Fans Are Slamming ‘FWAW’ For Being Too Much Like ‘MAFS’, But The Ratings Don’t Lie

In a hellscape of reality dating shows, Farmer Wants A Wife has, historically, been a shining light of wholesomeness. While the best thing you can hope to get out of the likes of The Bachelor or MAFS is a teeth-whitening deal or a hit podcast, FWAW has always been about finding love (and hopefully not stepping in cow shit).

But fans are slamming the producers of this season for “trying to make the show like MAFS” and some fans are even going as far as to say they won’t watch if the MAFS–ification of our favourite love show continues.

“This has really ruined the show. I, for one, won’t continue to watch it next year if it starts out like this year. In the past, the men and women were more natural, and that was what was great about the show,” one user wrote on Facebook ahead of tonight’s finale.

Farmer Joe picks his wife tonight.

The criticism seems fair considering FWAW has never been about the drama. Prior to this season, the show’s 16-year run has resulted in nine marriages, seven relationships and a combined 23 children, so fans are right to expect real love from this one. You can click here to find out who is still together from this season (spoilers, duh).

While FWAW has not been as popular as the other hit reality dating shows, it boasts a loyal fan base, who reckon the show could be axed if it keeps heading towards MAFS territory.

“It will be the end of the show if they keep pushing it to be another MAFS,” another user wrote earlier this month.

However, the numbers feel like they’re telling a different story, with FWAW topping the ratings with 1.06 million viewers on the same night as the I’m A Celebrity finale, which only managed 749,000. Even a mid-week episode the following Tuesday clocked 1.01 million, beating out Lego Masters, 7:30 and MasterChef Australia.

This year’s success follows on from a hugely successful FWAW in 2023, so while some OG fans aren’t loving the drama, it is definitely keeping people tuned in every week.

The finale of Farmer Wants A Wife is on Channel 7 and 7Plus from 7:30pm tonight. Don’t miss it.