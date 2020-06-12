Thanks for signing up!

Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage has defended her handling of two controversial on-air segments, after reports she is likely to face a new racial vilification lawsuit stemming from an infamous 2018 discussion about Indigenous adoption.

The segment in question included commentator Prue MacSween musing about a second Stolen Generation for the “wellbeing” of some Indigenous kids, and saw Armytage build the discussion around a false claim about the adoption of Indigenous children by non-Indigenous families.

Australia’s broadcast watchdog found the segment to be inaccurate and ruled it provoked racial contempt. Now, potentially facing renewed legal action over that panel discussion, Armytage has spoken out.

“AT NO STAGE DID I SUGGEST A SECOND STOLEN GENERATION,” Armytage said.

Separately, Armytage addressed a 2015 broadcast, which saw the presenter make some widely-condemned comments about mixed-race twins.

“Maria [Aylmer] has taken after her half-Jamaican mum with dark skin, brown eyes and curly, dark hair but Lucy [Aylmer] got her dad’s fair skin, good on her, along with straight red hair and blue eyes,” Armytage said in the segment.

Her new comments include a clarification, with Armytage saying, “Anyone who actually watches that video can clearly see I was being self deprecating & was commenting on my own Irish heritage & troublesome pale skin.

“The twins involved agreed. My words may have been clumsy but they were certainly NOT racist.”

Armytage said she had received violent threats in light of those incidents.

“There is no place for racism in our country our media or our hearts,” she said.

“There should also be no place for violence or threats.”

You can read her full statement below: