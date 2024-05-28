A Farmer Wants A Wife Insider Has Made Spicy Claims Following Sarah’s Breakup Post

Despite being unofficially dubbed as Australia’s most successful reality TV dating show, this year’s Farmer Wants A Wife has seen three farmers without one. And now, an insider has revealed what they claim is the ‘rude’ reason behind Farmer Tom and Sarah Cranley‘s shock split.

On Monday, Sarah Cranley, who left Farmer Wants A Wife earlier in the season to pursue a relationship with Farmer Tom, announced that she and the 22-year-old cattle farmer have split.

“I applied to FWAW with the sole intention of falling in love with Tom and I certainly surprised myself with how deeply I felt for him in a short amount of time,” she shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Unfortunately, that lifelong love that I was seeking with Tom did not turn out the way that I had hoped it would, but it’s definitely a relief now to put that truth out there that Tom and I are no longer together.

“Relationships don’t always work and people are not always who you think they are.”

Within the post, Sarah went on to reflect on her journey on Farmer Wants A Wife, adding that despite the fact she didn’t find love, she found a new friend in fellow participant Krissy.

Following the shocking news, an insider who claims to be from Farmer Tom’s farm (umm spicy?) told Yahoo! Lifestyle that he was “rude”.

“Farmer Tom was rude,” they alleged.

“We are not surprised at all that he split for Sarah C so quickly after the show. We knew it was coming.

“Farmer Tom is not on speaking terms with any of the girls on the show and it is a testament to Sarah C for keeping the real story a secret for this long.”

The insider claimed that all the girls were “silenced” from their stories until the show finished airing, and they praised Sarah for choosing to celebrate her new friendship with Krissy instead of focusing on her relationship breakdown with Tom.

“Sarah C could have easily gone to town exposing him on her Instagram. Instead [she chose] to praise the friendship [with] the other women and [leave] out the details of what went wrong,” they claimed.

Inside source reckons all the farmers on Farmer Wants A Wife were handed a ‘hero edit’

the source claimed that all the farmers got a “hero edit” from producers, and as a result they were particularly excited to see how Farmer Tom would be portrayed on the show.

“Throughout filming [we’d] all scratch our heads with how [the producers] would tell his story,” the source said.

“It was almost exciting waiting to see how they made his story work.

“So, it wasn’t a surprise to us that they didn’t show you much of what happened at his farm.”

She also claimed that the first woman who left Tom’s farm “slammed the car door in his face”, adding “she was furious with Farmer Tom’s immaturity and rudeness.”

Yeouch!

Why wasn’t Farmer Tom shown much on the reunion?

Speaking to the publication, the source speculated that Farmer Tom’s screentime in the final episode was cut short due to the fact that he was “unpleasant to all of the girls”.

“There was this constant buzzing about why he was barely in the show’s final edit, and it wasn’t because he was too quiet, which people kept saying,” they alleged.

“It was certainly not because of that, it was because he was unpleasant to all of the girls and left the entire selection of women with a bad taste in their mouth. You could imagine one or two girls having an issue, but he had them all offside.”

The source also claimed that Krissy was “happy he didn’t pick her”.

“He has some growing up to do,” the source added.

“I hope Channel Seven does a better job of picking more suitable blokes for next year.”

Neither Sarah nor Tom has publicly commented on these rumours. However, the rude boy allegations are quite scathing — especially because Farmer Wants A Wife is supposed to be the poster child of wholesome shows.

Unfortunately, no one is safe from reality TV drama!!! Not even Farmer Wants A Wife.