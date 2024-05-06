If you’re a huge Farmer Wants A Wife fan, you’re gonna wanna hold your horses for this bombshell ‘cos it’s been rumoured that another one of this year’s eligible farmers has indeed found a potential wife. Yee-bloody-HAW!



Of course, with any rumours like this, there will be spoilers. You’ve been warned.

Gather around folks, because it looks like 2024’s season of Farmer Wants A Wife is looking to be a bloody success because another farmer is rumoured to have found his other half via the reality TV dating show.

According to New Idea, 33-year-old newcomer Farmer Todd has reportedly found love. Speaking to the publication, an anonymous source said that the Baan Baa cattle farmer will leave the show “extremely loved-up” and that a proposal could “fully be on the cards.”

Oh my gosh! A reality TV show that actually works? I’ll be bloody damned!

“Todd is a very happy camper right now,” the insider told the publication.

“Marriage is something he definitely wants.”

(Image source: Channel Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

Although it is a rumour — even a happy one — we still have to take the goss with a pinch of salt! But regardless, I am happy for him and his chosen wifey if this is proven to be legit.

Prior to making his debut on Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 on Sunday, Todd spoke to Channel Seven about his intentions on the show, mentioning that he is aiming to find a real romance that will lead to marriage and kids.

Manifestation at its finest!

The spicy hot tea comes fresh after Todd replaced Farmer Todd who left the series prematurely after he found love with Tegan.

It’s not known exactly who Todd has fallen in love with just yet! But he does have eight lovely women to choose from. The eight gorgiana gals who will be vying for Farmer Todd’s love include Anna, 39, Mollie, Daisy, 28, Jamira, 26, Iyesha, 32, Grace, 25, Jacinta, 34, and Ellen, 29.

(Image source: Channel Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

Again, it’s early days, but once that bomb drops I’m updating this spot ASAP.