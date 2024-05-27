Farmer Wants A Wife’s Daisy Hits Back At Nasty Rumours She’s Already Split From Farmer Todd

Farmer Todd disappointed Farmer Wants A Wife fans when he picked Daisy over Grace last week, but the gym manager is fed up with the rumours surrounding their relationship. Daisy proved she’s very much still loved up with Farmer Todd in a sassy Instagram story that shows the pair are going strong, six months after filming wrapped up.

ICYMI, there’s been some backlash over Farmer Todd’s decision to dump Grace. Farmer Todd’s Instagram post announcing he chose Daisy was flooded by salty comments from fans, with one saying the pair “won’t last long”. Another said they weren’t convinced, with a third giving it a “few weeks”.

Farmer Wants A Wife fans went feral over Farmer Todd’s choice. (Image: Seven)

Daisy has been described by fans as the “red flag” choice, and it looks like she’s sick of it. In an Instagram Story with Farmer Todd, she addressed all the drama.

“People are saying we ain’t together no more,” Daisy told Farmer Todd.

“Who? What people?” Farmer Todd replied, before sitting next to her on the couch.

“Just the people,” Daisy added, before bursting into laughter.

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Daisy shares subtle shade towards fans

Over the weekend, Daisy shared a video of her and Farmer Todd kissing and cuddling, with a message written over the top.

“This next chapter is called: WE deserve this. Life hasn’t always been easy for either of us and we’ve made some mistakes, but we ended up together for a reason,” she said.

“We are learning how to love correctly and appreciate things we never got in the past. So when you see us be happy, let us be happy. We deserve this.”

Daisy has been dropping some truth bombs on Instagram. (Image: Instagram @daisy_lamb_)

It’s possible her message could also be interpreted as a response to Farmer Todd’s family and friends, who told him during the show they preferred Grace. His family and friends were worried Daisy would head back to the city at the first inkling of trouble with Farmer Todd, and were concerned that Daisy was too similar to Todd’s exes – who are all exes for a reason.

Daisy’s latest social media posts seem to indicate she’s enjoying farm life, admitting to a fan that her fake eyelashes and fake nails have “hit the dust”. She’s been busy going on horse rides with Farmer Todd, enjoying the country sunsets and stargazing.

Could they be another Farmer Wants A Wife couple that goes the distance? It’s a bit early to say just yet, but they seem pretty solid.

