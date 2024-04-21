Drew Barrymore’s House Has Gone Viral Again After Fans Were Left Shocked Over Her Kitchen

Movie-star-turned-talk-show-host Drew Barrymore has sent the internet into a tizzy after fans pointed out that her kitchen was not what they were expecting.

I don’t know about y’all, but there’s something that makes me excited about catching a glimpse into a celebrity’s home.

With shows like MTV Cribs and the Architectural Digest YouTube Series “Open Door: Inside Celebrity Homes”, it’s super interesting to see how your faves live and what their interior design tastes are.

And with the rise of the internet, it seems like Celebrities are sharing more about their spaces and their lives.

One famous person who gets a lot of praise for being candid about their life beyond the camera lens is the one and only Drew Barrymore, who previously launched fans in a state of disbelief when she shared an impromptu house tour in March.

And it seems like the Charlie’s Angels star has done it again, but this time with a glimpse of her kitchen.

READ MORE Drew Barrymore Did An Impromptu Home Tour On TikTok & Left Fans In A State Of Disbelief

Earlier last week, Barrymore — who posts regularly on TikTok about her life — shared a short video about spring cleaning. The video’s caption is quite self-explanatory, but basically, the talk show host is seen tidying her kitchen cabinets while singing and yelling “spring cleaning.”

She truly is the #relatablequeen.

Although the video’s focus was on Barrymore in the middle of spring cleaning (take a shot of water every time I write “spring cleaning”), it seems like punters are taken back by how “normal” and “humble” her kitchen is — mostly her stove.

“I love how normal your kitchen is,” one person wrote.

“I just posted on Facebook ‘I have the same stove as Drew Barrymore so we are basically besties,’” a second person commented.

“A normal celebrity kitchen is refreshing to see. I have the exact same stove,” wrote a third.

One person also thought she was standing in a giant kitchen due to the camera’s angles and that it didn’t look like she was on her knees at the start.

I’m not gonna lie, I thought that too because those cabinet handles look huge!!

The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 1.4 million views on TikTok.

(Image source: TikTok / @drewbarrymore) (Image source: TikTok / @drewbarrymore)

As mentioned previously, this isn’t the first time The Wedding Singer actor stunned fans with how “normal” her house is.

Back in March, the actor surprised punters with an impromptu house tour. Although most folks would imagine the star living in a fuck off mansion, decked out with an infinity pool and a personal sauna, it turns out that she seemingly lives in a humble little house.

I mean, little as in for someone of her calibre in Hollywood, IMO.

READ MORE Julia Fox Has Done A TikTok Apartment Tour And IDK What Fans Were Expecting But It Wasn’t This

Heck, the kitchen was also featured in the video and viewers also pointed out how small they thought it was back then.

Peep below if ya wanna see Barrymore’s house tour:

And, of course, there was that hyper-viral moment where Barrymore shared her TV set-up.

Honestly, the photo tripped me out because it looks like the same set-up my grandma has!!

(Image source: Instagram)

I guess she is really one of us. But we normies will never be Charlie’s Angels. 🙁

Jokes, she’ll never be us! But I must admit, seeing her home — especially her TV set-up — is refreshing.

Image source: TikTok / @drewbarrymore