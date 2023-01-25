Celebrities, they’re just like us. And apparently so are their homes! Well, not all of them. I mean, have you seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? But for celebrities like Julia Fox who aren’t exactly raking in millions of bucks from movie roles and live in exxy cities like New York, their homes aren’t always the palaces you’d think they would be.

The Uncut Gems (or should that be Uncut Jahms?) star is bloody ‘yuge on social media and because she’s just an ongoing vibe and muse, folks have been dying to see her apartment.

Your girl was feeling generous and treated fans to an apartment tour and I dunno what folks were expecting, but it wasn’t this.

Her New York City apartment wasn’t hideous, but it wasn’t stunning.

It was just… normal.

Literally just a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, exactly the same size as mine.

Albeit I live in Marrickville, NSW, and she lives in New York fkn City.

But this isn’t a dig, she’s well aware that folks would be surprised by her place. Again, I don’t know why they’re surprised. But what can I tell ya, people are stupid.

She pretty much anticipates her fans’ shock as she begins the TikTok by saying: “I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency so I’m going to give you guys an apartment tour!”

“I know I’m going to get roasted by maybe somebody can watch this and go, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad!'” she said.

Not only is she a self-aware queen, but she’s also a selfless queen who has specifically made this video to make me feel better about the fact that my rich-ass friends own huge-ass houses with land and I’m living in a dinky lil apartment eating ramen noodles for lunch.

But I digress.

She kicks it off by showing her bedroom which doubles as the living room.

She says she created the hybrid room so she would have a playroom for her bb boy Valentino.

But don’t be fooled by the size and normieness of her pad, it’s still VERY Julia Fox.

She keeps racks with designer clothes in her kid’s play area, she has a “nostalgia wall” which is literally just photos taped onto her mirror, there’s a “grow station” which is literally just two (2) dying plants and a framed vintage Barbie poster.

The whole thing is a major slay, I don’t care what anyone says.

Watch her full home tour below:

@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰 ♬ original sound – Julia fox

At the end of the video she explained that she doesn’t care for “excessive displays of wealth,” saying that they make her feel “icky” and same, sis.

She concludes by saying that she has a mouse infestation problem, although she insists it’s only a problem “depending on how you look at it.”

She said she likes to “let them rock” and pretty much views them as a free maid-service as they come out at night to clean up the crumbs her son leaves on the floor.

“I’m not going to evict the mice any time soon,” she said. Good to know!

Despite her fans’ shock at the aesthetic and size of her apartment, there were also a bunch of comments praising her surprisingly non-bougie attitude towards her living sitch.

“She’s just like us, for real,” one fan commented.

“YOU ARE SO REAL FOR THIS,” wrote another.

A third fan said that they “love how much space is dedicated” to Julia’s son. Bless!

I dunno about you guys but this has only made me stan her more.

I mean, if her home was a lush New York City apartment I probably wouldn’t have even bothered watching the TikTok and we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.