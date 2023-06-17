Architectural Digest Just Featured Barbies’s Dreamhouse & It Shits All Over My Sharehouse

No one panic, but Architectural Digest has just featured the Barbie Dreamhouse on its YouTube channel. For anyone who ever owned a Barbie Dreamhouse growing up, this is your moment.

Actress Margot Robbie was kind enough to show us around during the 7-minute YouTube video.

As you’d expect, the house is pink. Very pink. Pink chairs, pink tables, pink pool islands, even Margot herself is looking very pink.

I half expected the grass to be pink but even the Barbie set designers thought that was a bridge too far, it seems.

“This is the product of so many discussions and so many references,” says Greta Gerwig, the film’s writer and director.

“I can’t even tell you the meeting we’ve had about pink”.

No shit, lol.

more shades of pink just offscreen

The film’s designers then go on to talk about how, since Barbie first began in 1959, the film’s aesthetic was heavily influenced by “1950s soundstage musicals” and their originators such as Vincente Minnelli and Gene Kelly.

An aesthetic described by the film’s designers as “wonderfully fake but emotionally artificial spaces”.

These soundstage musicals inspired the artificial skies that surround Barbie’s Dreamhouse.

I’m also losing the plot over how much two-dimensional vs three-dimensional stuff there is.

Take, for instance, Barbie’s fridge. Imagine getting home late from the club one night and going to grab a cola, only to realise it’s painted on. RIP.

mum: “we’ve got food at home”. *the food at home*

The same goes for the pool, which is notably also painted on.

Margot would surely be spewing she left Australia now. We’ve got heaps of pools down here! Real ones!

it’s giving kath & kim in that ep where they go to the horse races

Barbie will hit cinema screens on July 20 with Aussie gal Margot Robbie in the titular role. I’ve already booked my pink Corvette to roll into the premiere driving.

Personally, I hope it goes gangbusters so the studio will back a Ken origin story starring our boy. And, from the sounds of the early reviews, it will.

For all the latest updates on the plot (which is way more complex than we thought), plus the casting and trailers, peep our one-stop-shop info article.