Drew Barrymore Did An Impromptu Home Tour On TikTok & Left Fans In A State Of Disbelief

There are times when celebrities trying to pass themselves off like normal people is annoying (e.g. Jennifer Lopez‘s current blunder) and there’s times when I low-key enjoy it, like this new TikTok vid by Drew Barrymore.

The actress-turned-talkshow-host treated fans to an impromptu home tour while taking part in a TikTok trend in which the user stitches the voices from British broadcaster Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast saying: “I like staying in. I know everyone thinks it’s boring but it’s really not.” Another voice then interjects and says: “It’s the least boring thing. I’m a happy little hermit. I love being at home, I never want to go anywhere.”

Feast your eyes on Drew Barrymore’s rendition of the trend:

Although you’d expect Drew to show off how luxe and grand her home is, she instead filmed from angles where her home looks perfectly modest.

Punters have taken to the comments section to praise how real she was for that.

“I love that your house looks like a home and not just a show piece,” one TikTok user commented.

“You give off the vibes of you just bought your apartment and are staying there,” one wrote.

Another asked, “Is it possible that you live in a normal house?!”

Folks also couldn’t help but notice the size of her kitchen which is remarkably smaller than you’d expect.

“I know your kitchen is not that small,” one fan commented.

This isn’t the first time fans have pointed out how normie-esque her home is.

Drew previously shared a video where she watched her ’90s flick The Wedding Singer and her couch and telly looked dead-set just like mine (and I’m far from rich, let me tell ya!).

I refuse to believe this is Drew Barrymore’s living room. Surely she’s broken into some normie’s house? (Credit: Instagram)

The Charlie’s Angels star actually has two homes, one in New York City and another in the Hamptons, she once told the L.A. Times.

She’s definitely pulling the wool over our eyes a little here because we know the girl has been making BANK. But the fact that she doesn’t feel the need to show off while the rest of us are living in dinky little sharehouses and apartments because of cozzie livs is somewhat refreshing.

It reminds me of Julia Fox‘s apartment tour which went viral last year.

Her New York City apartment wasn’t hideous, but it wasn’t stunning. It was just… normal.

Literally just a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, just like your mate up the road.

“I know I’m going to get roasted but maybe somebody can watch this and go, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad!’” she said as she began the vid, fully aware that her apartment isn’t overly impressive but not giving a single fuck.

Catch the vid below:

Ah celebs, they’re just like us…

Actually no they’re not, but it’s cute when they try to be! Bless their delulu hearts.