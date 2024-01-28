Drew Barrymore Says She Was Catfished By A Bloke Pretending To Be An NFL Player On A Dating App

Drew Barrymore has opened up about the unfortunate moment she was catfished by a bloke on a dating app. Guess no one is truly immune to the clown behaviour on the apps.

In this digital age, almost everyone has a cooked dating app story. However, I did not expect Drew Barrymore — one of the most gorgeous gals on the planet — to have endured the buffoonery that plagues those cursed realms.

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie’s Angel star got candid about how she was catfished by a man on one of the apps.

“This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams,” Barrymore began.

“So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I went to the first practice game and I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and like, we didn’t have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. It’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.’”

The actor went on to reveal that the unnamed man was lying about his role on the team, and that he was actually a musician “that thought he was being cute”.

Co-host Ross Mathews added that he was rooting for a Taylor SwiftXTravis Kelce moment for Barrymore. However, that WAG fantasy went all down the drain when the catfish called her “Drewski”.

“I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful. You made me feel stupid. I don’t know who you are,” Barrymore vented before ending the tale with another brutal, “I hate you” to the anonymous musician.

Although I have my icks with Barrymore — mostly the choices she made during SAG-AFTRA strikes, which she uploaded a meh apology for — it sucks that folks are still out here catfishing.

On top of that. It’s Drew bloody Barrymore. If she’s not safe from these liars then what about us??? We’re done. BURRITO.

Hopefully, Barrymore finds the partner she deserves, but I don’t think they are on the apps.

