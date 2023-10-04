The Drew Barrymore Show Is In Turmoil As Her Head Writers Refuse To Return For The New Season

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of her actions coming to bite Drew Barrymore on the caboose. Now that the WGA strike is over she is preparing to bring back The Drew Barrymore Show although this time with three less writers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, co-head writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have declined to return with the new season when Drew takes up her hosting spot on the couch on October 16.

It would appear the 48-year-old ruffled quite a few feathers when she made headlines last month declaring that she would begin filming The Drew Barrymore Show despite the ongoing writers strike. At the time she copped a heavy amount of backlash from the industry (and public) but doubled down on her decision and explained her reasoning in an emotional social media post (which has since been deleted).

Drew Barrymore has put out a video about why she decided to go forward with her show despite the WGA strike (which, as a SAG-AFTRA member, she should be in solidarity with since the two unions have sworn support for each other.)



It truly did not bode well for her and we all collectively felt like our mother had just seriously disappointed us. Of all the people in Hollywood, we never expected DREW to fall from grace so hard.

At the time, co-head writer Cristina Kinon told The Hollywood Reporter: “I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it’s important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside.”

After mounting pressure and considerable backlash, she ultimately decided to pause her talkshow’s return until the WGA strike ended. Ironically, a deal was met just a few short weeks later and it looks like the sting of her betrayal has left a bad taste in her former writers’ mouths.

Given how The Drew Barrymore Show shaped a new look talkshow era in the wake of The Ellen Show, the foundation of this program was built on the talent of an epic writers room. It’s a shame their hard work wasn’t respected enough to honour the WGA strike.

It will be interesting to see how this will effect the essence of the show when it returns in a couple of weeks time. In a volatile talkshow space where hosts are being discarded for poor behaviour left, right and centre, all eyes will be on Drew to see if she can turn this ship (couch) around.