Fiona Harvey, the IRL Martha from Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, is taking on the streaming giant in a $170 million defamation lawsuit on the grounds that the show lied about her. However, her lawyer has admitted it might be a liiiiiiiiittle “difficult” if it turns out Harvey hasn’t been entirely honest about a key detail of their case.

The lawyer representing Harvey, Richard Roth of The Roth Law Firm, told Good Morning Britain in an interview that unless Netflix’s lawyers can produce the thousands of messages his client allegedly sent to Richard Gadd, then he is confident he can win the case.

Baby Reindeer claims to be an autobiographical “true story” about a time in Gadd’s life where he was stalked by Martha (played by Jessica Gunning). Despite Gadd’s efforts to tell internet sleuths not to identify the show’s characters real-life counterparts, Fiona Harvey quickly revealed herself as the IRL Martha in an interview with Piers Morgan.

One of the alleged truths in the show is that Gadd’s character Donny was sent 41,000 emails and 350 hours of voicemail from his stalker, which Harvey told Morgan is untrue, and has used as grounds to launch her high-priced defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

“They better have those hours of voicemails, they better have 41,000 messages,” her lawyer told Good Morning Britain.

“If they don’t have those 41,000, I’m telling you we don’t have them and I don’t believe they have them. Then that’s where Netflix fails.”

‘Saying she is a convicted felon and she wasn’t, then that is defamation. You can’t say someone is convicted when they weren’t’



The attorney representing ‘real life Martha’ has demanded the release of thousands of texts and emails in a £135m Baby Reindeer lawsuit against Netflix pic.twitter.com/yCOG9d21Iz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 19, 2024

The US-based lawyer told the program that if Netflix claimed in the show that those messages exist, then it should “let me see them”.

However, where Roth and Harvey’s house of cards fall is if the messages do exist, admitted the lawyer.

“Yes, if there are those types of messages, it becomes a little more difficult,” he confessed.

While in her unmasking appearance on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored, Harvey told the controversial media figure that “there may have been a couple emails”.

However she also alleged that she didn’t send him anything at all.

So which is it? Guess we’ll find out when it all goes to court.

Since making her identity public, others have also alleged that they experienced stalker-ish behaviour from Harvey, including a politician and another lawyer.

[Image: Good Morning Britain/Piers Morgan Uncensored]