We Finally Know The Real Reason Joe Alywn Finally Broke His Silence On The Taylor Swift Breakup

He low-key spoke more about his ex in the Sunday Times Style interview than he did during their six-year relationship, and there’s apparently a juicy reason why.

An insider told Daily Mail that The Favourite actor was sick of being asked questions that involved his ex and their split.

“Joe wanted to get this over with once and for all so he can move forward with his life and his career,” the source claimed.

“He never wanted to say anything and was hoping it would all blow over, but it hasn’t. Taylor has made a fortune off their breakup by forming an entire album around it. Meanwhile he has been cast as ‘Taylor’s ex’.”

Apparently, the Brit had his team reach out to interviewers to say he wouldn’t be answering any questions about Taylor, but naturally, it’s a hot topic thanks to The Tortured Poets Department.

“He cannot go anywhere without being asked about Taylor… it became depressing and emotionally draining,” the insider explained.

“Joe has moved on and is doing promotional work for his films and upcoming projects, so he decided he needed to get this out to move forward. He wants to be asked about his films, not about Taylor.”

Taylor never confirms who her songs are about, but Swifties are always able to put two and two together. I think we can all agree that “So Long London” is about Joe and the end of their relationship, and she doesn’t let her ex off lightly.

“You left me at the house by the Heath / I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free,” she sings on the track.

The insider – who is seemingly packed with secrets – insisted Joe doesn’t have any “ill will” towards Taylor Swift, but at the same time, he’s butthurt over some of her scathing lyrics like the above.

“He also needed her to know that appearing to address their relationship without confirming who she is singing about can have a lasting and hurtful effect on the people [or] men involved,” they said.

Ooft. Now THAT is tea. I’m patiently waiting for Tay Tay to drop a track from the vault that gives us more insight into their relationship breakdown.

