Joe Alwyn Finally Addresses His Breakup With Taylor Swift: ‘Hard Thing To Navigate’

You better check on that special Swiftie in your life, because Joe Alwyn has finally broken his silence on his breakup with Taylor Swift. The actor’s tea spill comes roughly a year after they called it quits.

It’s been a quick two months since Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department, an album jam-packed with Easter eggs and hidden messages about her previous relationships. Although the “Style” singer never shares which song is about who, many fans believed the album was plagued with references to exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

Although “inside sources” have come out of the woodwork to share what Joe supposedly thought about his ex’s project, he never really shared anything — until now.

Speaking with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, Joe opened up about the split when he was asked if he had listened to the 31-song project.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he began.

“That is a hard thing to navigate.”

In the interview, Joe also shared his thoughts on the split sparking a media frenzy, as well as taking aim at all the assumptions and conspiracy theories that have been made against him stemming from his breakup with Taylor.

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” the Conversations With Friends star shared.

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Joe also denied visiting a pub known as “The Black Dog”, which is referenced in The Tortured Poets Department. However, some fans reckon this song was angled towards Healy more than Joe. He declined to confirm if he still communicates with the Folklore singer.

At the end of the day, Joe is so right. We can’t make any assumptions about the intricacies of their relationship. However, when Taylor makes a bunch of cheeky songs with hidden meanings, stans are bound to be frothing at the mouth for some juicy goss on the split.

At least — nowadays — Taylor is living it up with her new beau Travis Kelce and Joe is continuing his acting escapades.

I doubt any more tea about the Joe and Taylor split will spill in the future — but the chismosa in me is dying to know what happened between Taylor and Matty. Now that’s one cup of tea I would love to scull down!

