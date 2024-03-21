Your Guide To All The 2024 F1 Drivers’ Girlfriends And Wives & Sorry Riccard-Hoes, He’s Taken

Formula One: Drive to Survive has taken the world by storm, but this show would not be what it is without the wives and girlfriends supporting our fave F1 drivers on and off the race track.

That’s right, your celebrity crushes on F1 are not all single as I’m sure you love to pretend in your head. Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc do indeed have girlfriends, I’m afraid to tell you. However, in good news for you horny girls, gays and theys, other F1 drivers are indeed potentially on the market!

While we’re well acquainted with certain love interests from the show, not everything happens in the public light. Let’s give our fave drivers’ supportive WAGs the limelight they deserve! (And snoop on which F1 drivers might be in need of girlfriends, hehe.)

Meet the F1 Driver’s girlfriends and wives of the 2024 season

Heidi Berger, Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend

No, Daniel Ricciardo — whose F1 team now goes by Visa Cash App RB, instead of AlphaTauri (RIP) — is not Australia’s collective boyfriend. He does, in fact, have a girlfriend: actor Heidi Berger.

Heidi Berger and Daniel Ricciardo have been dating since at least 2022. Image: Instagram / Heidi Berger.

Berger, 26, is the daughter of Portuguese model Ana Corvo and retired F1 driver Gerhard Berger, so she grew up around the track — which is how she met Ricciardo, 34.

Berger studied theatre in London before moving to Portugal to pursue acting full-time. Her first role was in 2016, when she played Nônô in the soap opera A Única Mulher. Since then, she’s made guest appearances in Trakehnerblut, Meiberger: Chasing Minds and Três Mulheres.

The pair debuted their relationship in 2022, when Ricciardo told Fitzy and Wippa that he was in love with Heidi. At the time, he wasn’t Instagram official with her, though they were spotted out together in early 2021.

“Yeah mate, I’m in love, I got a good thing going, so yeah. I’ve got a good balance in life right now,” he said.

Berger and Ricciardo are pretty private about their relationship, only occasionally posting photos of each other to social media.

Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc’s Girlfriend

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux attending a basketball game together on November 12, 2023 in California. Image: Getty.

Charles Leclerc, 26, who made history as the youngest member of Ferrari’s team in 2019 and then won F1’s Grand Prix in 2022, was first spotted with Italian TikTok star Alexandra Saint Mleux, 22, last year.

Mleux boasts nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, with her videos consistently clocking more than a million views. She posts a mix of lifestyle, fashion and make up content, showing off her glamorous life and travels.

Much like her relationship with Leclerc, her Instagram is private — but she has a public Instagram where she documents art pieces she’s seen in museums, galleries and online.

The lovebirds are pretty quiet about their relationship, with neither publicly confirming that they are dating one another. However, Leclerc told Gala France in 2023 that he was seeing someone, and the two have been spotted together at multiple events.

Rebecca Donaldson, Carlos Sainz Jr’s girlfriend

Carlos Sainz Jr and Rebecca Donaldson after a race last year in Mexico City, Mexico. Image: Getty.

By now, you’ve probably heard the news that Carlos Sainz Jr will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 season. Hamilton will be leaving Mercedes to join Scuderia Ferrari, meaning we may no longer hear Sainz’s dulcet tones singing “Smooth Operator”. I know, who saw that coming!

But for the meantime, let’s pretend we don’t know this and enjoy the 2024 season as God intended, shall we? And let’s do that by snooping on his new relationship, which is always a great way to heal a broken heart.

The Spanish driver, 34, was first linked to Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson, 28, in 2023, when the two were spotted canoodling in Italy. How romantic! They were seen at a golf course in Amsterdam two months later, which fans took as confirmation the two are together.

Rebecca Donaldson is a model, entrepreneur and also holds the coveted title of F1 girlfriend. Image: Instagram / Rebecca Donaldson.

Donaldson, who previously dated Scott Disick (so random!) is based in the UK, but has found success all over the world — she was on the cover of both Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire México.

In 2020, she launched her own activewear line called Muse Activewear, which is apparently based on “the minimalism trend ‘woke luxe’.” What the actual F is “woke luxe”, you wonder? Neutral, minimalist colours, apparently. Yeah, I don’t understand by the word ‘woke’ is in there either.

Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen’s girlfriend

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share a sweet moment at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi in November, 2023. Image: Getty.

Strap in for Max Verstappen, the man who made history in 2017 as F1’s youngest ever competitor, and then won the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. Aaaaaand then got caught up in some legal drama after he was filmed speeding (off the tracks) by a mate. RIP.

Verstappen, 26, has been with his long-term girlfriend Kelly Piquet, 35, since 2020, though the two didn’t go public until 2021. They have a nine-year age gap, and the Dutch-Brazilian model has a four-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Piquet’s is the daughter of Nelson Piquet, a legendary F1 driver, and sister of Nelson Piquet JR, a professional stock car racer and former F1 racer — so perhaps it’s no surprise she ended up with Verstappen.

She’s modelled for Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Miu Miu, though she’s actually had quite a few career changes. When she was in university, she was an assistant stylist with Vogue, and she also worked as a social media and PR consultant for Formula E for two years.

Carmen Montero Mundt, George Russell’s girlfriend

English racer George Russell, 26, began dating Carmen Montero Mundt, also 26, in 2020. The two met through a mutual friend, who I’m sure is feeling very smug about introducing the two now that they can flex they’re the season behind a mate becoming the girlfriend of an F1 driver.

Mundst worked as an investor relations associate last year, and previously worked as an associate consultant at Delta Capita.

To put it simply for the girlies whose eyes are glazing over: she works in finance.

These two look like a couple you would see in a travel commercial. Image: Instagram / Carmen Monstero Mundst

The two often post photos travelling and attending events together. Mundst has also been spotted supporting Russell at his races.

Lily Zneimer, Oscar Piastri’s girlfriend

Fun fact, F1 driver Oscar Piastri, 22, was born in Melbourne, Australia, but he actually met his girlfriend Lily Zneimer while the two attended an English boarding school! They’ve been dating since they were 17, which is either really cute and a huge flex, or cringe, depending on which member of Gen Z you ask.

The couple have been together since they were in high school. Image: Instagram / Oscar Piastri, Lily Zneimer

Unsurprisingly, they’re pretty private about their relo — I would be too if my high school boyfriend suddenly catapulted to worldwide fame because of a racing documentary.

Despite that, Zneimer does attend Piatri’s races — like she said in an interview with Eff Won podcast, they’re “private not secretive”.

Carola Martinez, Sergio Perez’ wife

Yes, you read that wife, meet F1 WIFE Carola Martinez, who has been married to Sergio Perez since 2018.

Perez and Martinez first met in their twenties. The couple share four children together, one of which they welcomed to the world the year before they got married. Aww, I love it when kids get to attend their own parent’s weddings!

Look at this cute family! Image: Getty Images

Melissa Jiménez, Fernando Alonso‘s girlfriend

Two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso, 42, split with his long-term girlfriend Andrea Schlager, 41, in early 2023. Since then, rumours have been rife with who he’s shacked up with, and the latest link fans are theorising about is sports journalist Melissa Jiménez, 36. Awww, it’s like the Superman and Lois Lane of sports!

Jiménez covers motorsports specifically so it’s no surprise the two could be linked. However, neither of the pair have actually confirmed their relationship. So far, it’s just hearsay and fan speculation.

Marilou Bélanger, Lance Stroll’s girlfriend

Marilou Bélanger, 25, has been the girlfriend of Canadian F1 driver Lance Stroll, 25, since 2023.

Bélanger, who works as a model, first began posting pictures of Stroll in September, and then the two hard-launched their relationship in December.

Marilou Bélanger and Lance Stroll have only been dating for a few months. Image: Instagram / Marilou Bélanger.

Flavy Barla, Esteban Ocon’s girlfriend

In sad news for Esteban Orcon, 27, but good news for thirsty F1 fans, the French racing driver broke up with his long-term girlfriend Elena Berri, 24, last year. However, don’t get your hopes up — it wasn’t long before Flavy Barla, a 21-year-old French medical student and model, debuted her relo with Orcon.

There were rumours abound for ages about the two as they suspiciously liked each other’s IG posts and followed each other’s family. And then, voila, Barla posted pictures of the two of them together and the rest is history.

These two look so EXPENSIVE. Image: Instagram / Flavy Barla

Francisca ‘Kika’ Cerqueria Gomes, Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend

Kika Cerqueira Gomes is a 21-year-old Portuguese model and influencer who lives in Paris (and is friends with Hailey Bieber??? So random).

She and French driver Pierre Gasly, 28, were first spotted together in a club in 2022, and in 2023 they hard-launched their relo on Instagram.

These two post like Gen Zs and I love it. Image: Instagram / Kika Gomes

Tiffany Cromwell, Valtteri Bottas’ girlfriend

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, 34, has been with his girlfriend Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, 35, since 2020. That’s right, an Aussie queen!

One glimpse of these and I know they’re in Australia. Image: Instagram / Tiffany Cromwell.

Cromwell currently rides for UCI Women’s WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM and was the best-placed Australian at 26th in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. I absolutely love it when sports stars date each other — absolutely nothing wrong with dating a model or influencer, but when I see two athletes of different vocations date it always gives me cute fanfic vibes.

Bottas confirmed Cromwell as his girlfriend when he posted a picture of her on Valentine’s Day in 2020 and the couple often go on cycling dates together (!!!).

Muni ‘Lily’ He, Alexander Albon’s girlfriend

You’ve probably seen picks of Lily He, 24, supporting Alexander Albon, 27, off the race track, but did you know she also plays professional sports?

He is a professional golfer and plays for the US-based Ladies Professional Golf Association.

READ MORE Red Bull’s Christian Horner Has Been Embroiled In Controversy After Alleged Sexting Scandal

She’s been playing golf since she was little and lived in China, and her love for the sport is also (kinda) how she met Albon — she reportedly slid into his DMs in 2019 after seeing him on Drive to Survive, and then went on a date where Albon tried golf. Please tell me she did the reverse of that trope where men try to baby girls who are trying golfing for the first time.

F1 drivers’ girlfriends having adorable Christmas pictures seems to be a thing. Image: Instagram / Lily He

Louise Gjørup, Kevin Magnussen’s wife

F1 driver Kevin Magnussen, 31, has been married to his wife, Louise Gjørup, since 2019. They’re both Danish and met in 2015 after he left McLaren and honestly, just read what he said about meeting her:

“It dawned on me that life becomes more beautiful when you can look beyond motorsport.” Magnussen, to Danish newspaper B.T.

Stop, I’m sobbing.

This man has huge wifeguy energy. Image: Instagram / Louise Gjørup

Gjørup frequently supports Magnussen at his games, and the two share two bebes together.

Eglė Ruškytė, Nico Hülkenberg’s wife

This blue outfit is stunning!!!!!! Image: Instagram Nico Hülkenberg, Eglė Ruškytė

German F1 racer Nico Hülkenberg, 36, has been married to model and fashion designer Eglė Ruškytė, 33, since 2015 and get this: she crochets luxury resortwear. Her business is literally called “That Crochet Girl”. This is so 2024 Gen Z-coded, I’m obsessed.

The two share a bebe and a puppy, and while they’re pretty private about their marriage, Hülkenberg posts heaps of photos of his family and Ruškytė is often seen at his races.

Does Lewis Hamilton have a girlfriend?

Okay, okay, the answer I’m sure many of you have been waiting for. Is THE legend of F1 (HELLO, SEVEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS) single and ready to mingle?

Respectfully… damn. Image: Instagram / Lewis Hamilton.

At the moment, it does look like Lewis Hamilton, 39, does not have a girlfriend. But, do not get your hopes up girlies: Hamilton has previously been linked to Gigi Hadid, Shakira, and Nicole Scherzinger. This man has a taste for the high profile — but don’t let that stop you from day dreaming.

Does Yuki Tsunoda have a girlfriend?

These are some very Bachelor-esque photos, I must say. Image: Instagram / Yuki Tsunoda

Though Japanese F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda, 23, was plagued with rumours last year that he was dating his publicist, so far there’s no confirmed girlfriends and he’s continued to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

Does Lando Norris have a girlfriend?

While Lando Norris, 24, has been previously linked to several models, it does appear that he is currently single.

You can tell a man is single based on how much effort he puts into his IG pictures. Image: Instagram / Lando Norris.

Does Zhou Guanyu have a girlfriend?

Zhou Guanyu, 24, has been suuuuuper private about his love life, so there’s no word yet of any F1 girlfriends to Instagram-stalk. Looks like he’s super focused on his career, as he should be! Ambitious king.

I love how normie these photos are. Image: Instagram / Zhou Guanyu

Well, wasn’t that a journey? You’re officially prepped with knowledge of all the F1 drivers’ girlfriends and wives, just in time for Drive to Survive‘s 2024 season.

Now, if you need me, I will be watching thirsty fancams of F1 drivers on TikTok.