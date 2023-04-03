Whether you’re a sports fan, a bored Netflix doom-scroller or a messy bitch who loves watching hot men race cars and engage in petty drama, chances are you’ve at least heard of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The show is now on its fifth season of incredibly engaging vehicular hotness, so I decided to see what all the fuss was about by setting off to watch every single episode so far in one sitting.

The only caveat was that I had to stop when I got too horny. Now, to be clear, I wasn’t sitting there creaming myself as soon as the engines began to rev. Nay, when someone hot came on screen and I became flustered, that’s when I turned off the program.

I mean, how distractingly hot could a show about Formula 1 be? Right?

Here’s a recount of my perilous journey through the show, including a timestamp of the moment I nearly flooded my basement and spilled oil under the hood.

READ MORE I Sat Down To Watch All Of The Bear In One Sitting & Only Stopped When I Got Too Horny

The Race Begins

Episode 1, 00:00:34: Australia’s boyfriend Daniel Ricciardo (Danny Ric) appears on screen with that killer smile and gorgeous eyes. I had to stop the show immediately and google if Danny Ric was taken or not. My mind drifted from Formula 1 and Red Bull and started thinking about why a race car driver would need to be attractive too. We don’t even see their faces half the time?

Bonkers. Some people really can have it all.

I could no longer focus on the show. I ended Formula 1: Drive to Survive before things got too horny, like if Danny Ric actually started speaking. I’d melt.

The Race Ends

Well, now I see why so many people are in love with this show, and by extension, Formula 1 racing.

I guess nobody is really in it for the high-octane drama and nail-biting vroomy zoomies.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is available to watch on Netflix now.