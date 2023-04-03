Whether you’re a sports fan, a bored Netflix doom-scroller or a messy bitch who loves watching hot men race cars and engage in petty drama, chances are you’ve at least heard of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
The show is now on its fifth season of incredibly engaging vehicular hotness, so I decided to see what all the fuss was about by setting off to watch every single episode so far in one sitting.
The only caveat was that I had to stop when I got too horny. Now, to be clear, I wasn’t sitting there creaming myself as soon as the engines began to rev. Nay, when someone hot came on screen and I became flustered, that’s when I turned off the program.
I mean, how distractingly hot could a show about Formula 1 be? Right?
Here’s a recount of my perilous journey through the show, including a timestamp of the moment I nearly flooded my basement and spilled oil under the hood.
The Race Begins
Episode 1, 00:00:34: Australia’s boyfriend Daniel Ricciardo (Danny Ric) appears on screen with that killer smile and gorgeous eyes. I had to stop the show immediately and google if Danny Ric was taken or not. My mind drifted from Formula 1 and Red Bull and started thinking about why a race car driver would need to be attractive too. We don’t even see their faces half the time?
Bonkers. Some people really can have it all.
I could no longer focus on the show. I ended Formula 1: Drive to Survive before things got too horny, like if Danny Ric actually started speaking. I’d melt.
The Race Ends
Well, now I see why so many people are in love with this show, and by extension, Formula 1 racing.
I guess nobody is really in it for the high-octane drama and nail-biting vroomy zoomies.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive is available to watch on Netflix now.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
ACE: A Drive To Survive-Style Tennis Doco Is Coming To Netflix & The Trailer Is A Big Fkn Serve
-
Formula 1: Drive To Survive Has Been Renewed For 2 More Seasons So May The Best Drag Queen Win
-
Your Netflix Boyfriend Charles Leclerc Just Won Melbourne’s Formula One Grand Prix & All Our Hearts
-
Just 28 Of The Best Netflix Series Ever If You’re Looking For A TV Show To Devour