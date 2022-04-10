Good news for racing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive fans, your Netflix husband Charles Leclerc just won the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

The Monte Carlo-born Ferrari driver came first in the race held at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday afternoon. It’s his first Grand Slam victory and his fourth win in Formula 1.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez came in second and Mercedes’ George Russel came in third.

Totally unstoppable, @Charles_Leclerc 👊 He grabs his fourth win in Formula 1 with a stunning display in Australia 🙌#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Mhj1myxOSO — Formula 1 (@F1) April 10, 2022

Leclerc was neck and neck with rival Max Verstappen for a majority of the race. But Verstappen was forced to deject from his car when the engine caught on fire by the 39th lap. Leclerc then breezed through the rest of the race.

The Netflix star finished at 1 hour 27 minutes and 46 seconds. Perez and Russell were 20.5 and 25.5 seconds behind him respectively.

Charles Leclerc spoke to reporters after the match. He attributed his victory to the car he drove on the day.

“What a car today,” he said via the official Formula 1 Twitter account.

“Of course I did a good job all weekend but it was not possible without the car. I’m just so happy!”

CHARLES: "What a car today. Of course I did a good job all weekend, but it was not possible without the car. I'm just so happy!" #AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZjU6940UR5 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 10, 2022

Leclerc is best known to non-Formula 1 girlies (read: me) as the star of Netflix’s gripping docuseries about F1 racing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Ferrari driver hinted a fifth season of the show was in the works in an Instagram Live in March. According to Good World News Leclerc said he was in the middle of a Netflix shoot when he was asked about the court season.

PEDESTRIAN.TV’s own Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke said she didn’t give a flying shit about Formula 1. But she couldn’t stop watching the Netflix doco.

She explained why the show is so fkn good here. But the TL;DR version is there’s drama, a good villain, Aussie Daniel Ricciardo, glam locations and random celeb cameos.

Anyway, congrats to our flaming hot Formula 1 racing king.