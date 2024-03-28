The Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix has wrapped up for another year, and we finally got a race where Max Verstappen didn’t win — or even finish. While the F1 frenzy might be dying down around the country for now, Drive to Survive girlies and racing stans everywhere have turned their attention to another important topic: who’s the best-dressed F1 driver? We asked George Russell.

Known for his meme-worthy pose in the 2023 F1 opening sequence, and obviously for being able to absolutely hoof it around a racing circuit, George Russell is one of the current F1 era’s icons, alongside other massive names like Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Carlos Sainz.

The sport and fashion worlds have been crossing paths more and more in recent years, and not just in the F1. However, Formula 1 drivers have a pretty decent track record (no pun intended) of absolutely solid style that puts literally any co-ord I’ve ever even dreamed of putting together to complete shame.

So who’s finishing first in the fashion stakes? We put the question to Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ driver George Russell.

In an answer that might surprise nobody, Russell reckons Lewis Hamilton is hands down one of the best-dressed F1 drivers out there.

“Lewis definitely…puts the most amount of effort into his fashion,” Russell told PEDESTRIAN.TV at a recent Puma x F1 event. “He’s obviously very much in the trend of the latest and greatest fashion trends.”

It’s no surprise that Lewis Hamilton is considered one of the more fashion-forward F1 drivers. Images: Instagram @lewishamilton.

Pierre Gasly is apparently also up in his top ranking of the drippiest F1 drivers, according to Russell, who admitted that “everyone’s different.”

“I think they both rock it, but I don’t think I’d be wearing what they do. And they probably wouldn’t be wearing what I wear either,” he said.

Russell, who’s best known for his racing suit on the F1 track, says his personal style off-track is very true to his British heritage.

“I think it’s classic British, I’m not too bold with my colours,” he said.

“I think I’ve got two styles, like when I’m in my casual wear I’m a little bit more low-key…especially when I’m travelling. But yeah, maybe a little bit more chic when I’m dressing up for the occasion.”

George Russell for Tommy Hilfiger. Images: Instagram @georgerussell63

Russell reckons driving for the Mercedes F1 team has “definitely” influenced his style because of how “iconic” the brand is. He says representing so many brands for Mercedes, including Puma, both on track in the racing suit and off track through partnerships (which include Tommy Hilfiger) means “you’ve got to be on your A game”.

“You can’t turn up putting no effort into an event or to the circuit,” he said.

George Russell didn’t have the best weekend at the Australian Grand Prix due to a very late-race crash that took him out of the running for a coveted podium spot. His Mercedes F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton (AKA F1’s golden child) also failed to finish the big dance on Sunday due to engine troubles, leading to a disappointing weekend for Mercedes fans.

George Russell when he ranked third place at the F1 Grand Prix of Australia in 2022. Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Despite this, both drivers turned up in absolutely unfuckwithable style as you’d expect from someone driving for a luxury brand and F1 team valued at $3.8 billion in 2023.

We’ll have to wait another whole twelve months to see our Netflix boyfriends in the flesh again around the Albert Park circuit, but the F1 grind doesn’t stop here.

The Japanese Grand Prix kicks off on April 5, so we’re bound to see more shit hot style from George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and the whole Formula 1 crew.

Meanwhile, I’ll be rewatching the entirety of Drive to Survive yet again to keep me going between races.

