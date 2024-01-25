ALERTING ALL F1 GIRLIES! Daniel Ricciardo’s Team Officially Goes By…Uh… Visa Cash App RB

Alert the Formula 1 girlies because our speedy king Daniel Ricciardo‘s F1 team now goes by a different name — and it’s getting ridiculed for the switcheroo online. Instead of AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s little brothers will now go by the incredibly catchy name Visa Cash App RB. Go on, say it three times fast!!!!!

The name change was announced on Wednesday just before they’re scheduled to reveal what their zoom machines will look like on February 8. While there had been some speculation about the name change, people thought it was too silly to be real. Clearly, they were wrong.

Although the name sounds absolutely whack, it’s not uncommon for F1 teams to change their names depending on their sponsors. In fact, this year Alfa Romeo changed its name to Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. And look, It’s not good, but it’s better than fkn Visa Cash App RB.

It’s not the first time that the F1-team-formerly-known-as-AlphaTauri has changed its name, either. From 2006 to 2019, they raced under the name Toro Rosso, the direct Italian translation of Red Bull. Before that, it went by the name Minardi.

Just two sweet boys in the Visa Cash App RB F1 racing team hanging out!!! (Image: Getty)

While it shouldn’t make any difference to Visa Cash App RB’s (lol) drivers Daddy Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda on the track, the social commentary surrounding the name change has been a joy to behold.

It’s given many F1 commentators a chance to finally say some dad jokes. Please take Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater, for example.

“If they get really fast and hit top speed on a straight, they would hit the Visa Limit,” he quipped.

“And how about this. If Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda go through an entire season without having a crash it would be Visa Contactless.”

Thats fucking terrible, thanks Craig, but I still enjoyed it.

The only thing better than Craig’s terrible jokes was the comment section of the newly revamped Visa Cash App RB Instagram page. Not only did it feature a new look, but it seems that they’ve decided to incorporate some Gen Z language into the mix. How daring!!!!

“This is what you call a hard launch,” one post was captioned. While the next post said “new car who dis”.

But just look at that comment section. Ouchie mama!!!!

Ooooft sorry everyone. (Image: Instagram)

And now, I’ll leave you with some reactions from the F1 community online.

Oh and Daniel Ricciardo, if you’re reading this mild chiding, you’re very welcome to call me, complain and fall in love with me on 0431-xxx-xxx.