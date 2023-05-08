Pour some coolant out for the folks at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix who had to pay through the nose to simply cop a feed.

Death, taxes and being forced to pay 50 per cent of your monthly salary to get, like, a bowl of hot chips at a sporting event.

What Bitcoin Did podcast host Peter McCormack took to Twitter to share a photo of the alleged steak sandwich sandwich he received at Hard Rock Stadium, and it truly must be seen to be believed.

“$42 wagyu steak sandwich at Miami F1,” he wrote.

“Fyre Festival vibes.”

$42 Wagyu steak sandwich at Miami F1…



"$42 wagyu steak sandwich at Miami F1," he wrote.

"Fyre Festival vibes."

There’s a bit to unpack here, don’t you think?

Firstly, I honestly can’t decide whether I’d rather eat that soggy hunk of carbohydrates or the unbuttered bread, cheese and salad situation dished out at Fyre Festival. Obviously, you’d rather be at the F1 Miami Grand Prix than Ja Rule‘s royal fuck-up in the Bahamas, but at least his catering had smatterings of greenery. That’s all I’m saying.

Secondly, is that not ham? Has the beef industry completely gaslit us all and this is how we find out wagyu does not, in fact, look like steak, and is simply thinly shaved cured pork?

Last but not least, USD$42 is AU$62. I think that speaks for itself, no?

Somehow the alleged steak sandwich that almost costs as much as a three-month supply of my pill ($76 for those playing along at home) wasn’t the only culinary crime committed at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

A bloke by the name of Jon Schaff replied to McCormack’s tweet with a photo of a menu consisting of a US$250 (AU$370) watermelon and tomatillo salad, US$275 (AU$405) nachos and US$450 (AU$663) crab cakes. A bunch of bobby bargains, I say!

Yo. I thought this was a different currency at first pic.twitter.com/CIyxjhBufe — Jon Schaff (@JonathanSchaff) May 7, 2023

According to the menu, the serves were for four people, but that still doesn’t excuse the fact that people would be paying AU$101.25 for a serve of nachos. Give me a few jars of Old El Paso Thick N’ Chunky salsa and I’ll feed the entire crowd at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, I’ll tell you that much.

Tyler Epp, the event president, told Miami New Times F1 fans would be given a gastronomic experience to end all gastronomic experiences.

“We really pride ourselves on delivering the very best food and beverages from the South Florida region and incorporating it into this global event, including 14 locally based, minority-owned restaurants,” he said.

“We’ve really upped the ante this year.”

If this is what the upped ante looks like, I can’t wait to see how much folks are paying for food next year. I’m sensing a sausage roll that costs $836.