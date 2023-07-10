Cara Delevingne Has Hit Back At A Journo Who Roasted Her For Rejecting His Interview At The F1

Cara Delevingne has clapped back at criticism she’s received online after snubbing a Sky Sports presenter at the British Grand Prix and to that I say go, you bloody good thing.



Martin Brundle is a legendary former F1 driver and commentator who is known for his haphazard interviews before Formula 1 races kick off. He heads down to the grid (the area where the cars park before they go zoom zoom) and weaves through the crowd to find celebs and ask them a few questions.



As a new F1 fan thanks to Drive To Survive, I’d never heard of the bloke but apparently, he doesn’t really take no for an answer and is beloved for these antics. I don’t personally find that to be an appropriate vibe but whatever, pop off king.

In the early hours of the morning for us Aussies, Brundle was doing his thing on the grid when he spotted Delevingne. Despite a man next to her saying that she wouldn’t be speaking, Brundle brushed past him and shoved a microphone in her face.



“Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1. Good to see you on the grid,” he said.



“No,” Delevingne responds, shaking her head with a polite smile.



“Well, the deal is everybody has to speak on the grid,” Brundle responds.



“I can’t hear anything. I’m so sorry,” Delevigne replies.



Cutting his losses, Brundle decides to move on to his next victim interviewee whilst muttering sarcastically: “Alright, well I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

While I reckon that Delevigne is completely within her rights to politely decline to interview – especially with a branch of the notably conservative Sky News – the internet was pretty pissed with her for snubbing Brundle on the track.

Now, Delevingne has taken to Twitter to respond to the criticisms.



“I was told to say no so I did,” she responded to a tweet.



“Thank you for seeing both sides.”

But despite what Brundle says in the video, it turns out that stars are not actually required to give interviews when they’re on the track.



His comments reference a clause that was added in 2021 after an interaction with Megan Thee Stallion when her security stopped the rapper from talking to him on the grid. As a result, he started tweeting about a concept called “The Brundle Clause” in which he stated that celebrities invited onto the starting grid aren’t allowed to bring their security team with them.



While there’s a bit of truth to that and security teams have been stripped back on the grid, an official spokesperson from the Formula 1 made a statement to an F1 website called Planet F1 stating that: “Celebrities aren’t obliged to do interviews whilst on the grid, but security entourages are now no longer allowed to accompany them on there.”



Look, I now know that Martin Brundle is an F1 legend and that’s all well and good. But if I was lucky enough to be a journalist on the track and behaved in that way it would be highly inappropriate. In my opinion, she made her boundary very clear and was kind about it too.



Let’s all relax, get some sleep after waking up early to watch the race, and maybe go touch some grass, okay?





