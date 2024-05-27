Every Celeb Spotted Grazing In The Paddock At The Monaco Grand Prix This Weekend

On Sunday night, the Monaco Grand Prix captivated Formula 1 fans and audiences from around the world. Not only because of the 78 laps of twisty-turny zoom zooms through the beautiful streets of Monaco by the 12 talented fellas in the driver’s seat, but also due to the sheer amount of celebrities in attendance.

Let’s be honest here, while there are millions of F1 purists who are solely focused on the race, there are plenty of people who are there for the spectacle. After the explosive impact of Netflix’s Drive To Survive, the wonderful world of F1 has been shown to the girls, the gays and the theys who have become sucked into the ~drama~ surrounding the fellas of the paddock and along the way, have found themselves actually enjoying the race too.

So, before we get into the stars in attendance, let’s touch base on what actually happened in The Monaco Grand Prix 2024.

After years of trying, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc managed to take out the top spot. It’s a huge win for the native Monegasque who took out the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time. He was joined on the podium by Aussie king Oscar Piastri in second place, and smooth operator Carlos Sainz in third.

The race wasn’t without its heartstopping moments though. During the very first lap Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were all involved in a crash that made the race — and presumably every heart in attendance — stop. Thankfully, despite the mangled cars and debris all over the track, they were all fine.

The opening lap also saw Esteban Ocon have a cheeky collision with his own Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly. Ouchie mama!

Okay, now time for the celebs!! While most of their time was probably spent having a chat, taking pics and avoiding former F1 driver turned Sky news reporter Martin Brundle, here’s who was in attendance to watch the race.

All the celebs that attended the Monaco Grand Prix

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image: by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

No one oozes It-girl energy quite like Em Rata. Well, maybe Charli XCX.

Heidi and Leni Klum

(Image: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

If you were eating tomato pasta or drinking red wine at the Monaco Grand Prix I hope you had the decency to stay away from mother-and-daughter model duo Heidi Klum and Leni Klum who were really risking it all in an all-white ensemble.

Joe Jonas

(Image: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

Joe Jonas popped onto the paddock with one of the best outfits of the day. It’s giving chic, it’s giving relaxed, it’s giving sun safe. I love it.

Anya Taylor Joy

(Image: Peter Fox – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Anya Taylor Joy is in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga era and it shows!!! I love this for her!

Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

And the hottest couple on the grid award goes to model Winnie Harlow and basketball player Kyle Kuzma!!! If I had those genes I wouldn’t know how to act!!!

Nicholas Galitzine

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

There’s my fictional Harry Styles!!! The Idea Of You star Nicholas Galitzine was in attendance looking like a very important person with all those lanyards.

Jared Leto

(Image: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

After all of Jared Leto‘s wacky Met Gala looks, it’s almost strange to see him looking relatively normal.

Peggy Gou

Another It girl on the grid!!! Here, she’s posing with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. (Image: Peggy Gou / Instagram)

DJ and singer Peggy Gou played a cheeky set on the grid before the race kicked off. It’s so nice of her to pose with two of her fans, don’t you think?

Alexandra Daddario

(Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario’s outfit is genuinely giving paddock. Like, one I’d love to frolic around in.