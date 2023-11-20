All The Tea & Celebs Who Watched Cars Go Vroom At The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

It’s been over four decades since Formula One had a race in Las Vegas and boy, did Sin City put on a show. Not only was the race on the street circuit gripping but a whole heap of celebs were in attendance cheering on their favourite drivers — or at the very least soaking up the vibes of the returning race — from the sidelines.

But before we get into who decided to tune in trackside, for those who don’t know, the Las Vegas Grand Prix was a pretty big deal. And before the race, there were a few naysayers who doubted the event — including three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Previously, Vegas had hosted two F1 races in 1981 and 1982 but this time around it used a new street circuit track. In the lead-up to the event, Verstappen did not mince his words. According to F1 website RN365, the Red Bull champ described the track as “boring” and that the open ceremony made the drivers look like “clowns”.

“zoom zooom zoooooooom,” said Max Verstappen’s car, presumably. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Heineken)

Despite his criticisms, the race turned out to be a very entertaining one that kept viewers on their toes. In the end, Verstappen came out on top in the pole position with Ferrari’s Chares Leclerc coming second and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in third.

Sadly, Daddy Ric…sorry, Daniel Ricciardo came in 14th place.

Following the Grand Prix, Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton praised the race and location.

“For all those who said it was all about the show, Vegas proved them wrong,” Hamilton said, per The Guardian.

“The race was great, it was one of the best races. There have been so many people who have been negative about the show and all that – but just let it be, see how it goes and it was huge.”

It’s good news for the city of lights as the race is expected to be held annually for the next ten years.



Okay, now that we’ve got the F1 chat out of the way, let’s get to the celebs.

All the celebs at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

(Image: Getty Images / Paul Citone) (Image: Getty Images / Jakub Porzycki) Newly minted father-of-six Gordon Ramsay was out and about, seemingly without the fam. Cara Delevingne, who has been spotted at a bunch of F1 events recently, looked gorgeous in a silky green set.

(Image: Getty Images / Jakub Porzycki) (Image: Getty Images / Kym Illman) Justin Bieber was one of the lucky chosen ones who got to wave around the checkered flag. Meanwhile, Halloween queen Heidi Klum was joined on the track before the race by her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz.

(Image: Getty Images / Kym Illman) (Image: Getty Images / Kym Illman) Comedy power couple Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olse looked like they were straight out of a Hallmark movie as they walked around the paddock before the race. Renee Zellweger appeared to be keeping it low-key in a cap as she had a geez.

(Image: Getty Images / Denise Truscello)

(Image: Getty Images / Denise Truscello)

(Image: Getty Images / Denise Truscello)

The world’s most famous bestie Gayle King was in attendance along with Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae El Moussa with her husband Tarek El Moussa. And, of course, pop culture’s queen Paris Hilton.

(Image: Getty Images / Denise Truscello) (Image: Getty Images / Kym Illman) Can I get two thumbs up for the strangely thumb-like Jason and Brett Oppenheim from Selling Sunset? They were joined by American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki who has shinier and healthier hair than I will ever have.

(Image: Getty Images / Kym Illman) (Image: Getty Images / David Becker) (Image: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) Brad Pitt looks chic yet tentative in the lead-up to the Grand Prix. Then, it became a family affair when Brooklyn Beckham presumably took some time away from his demanding at-home cooking schedule to make it to the event with his hot dad David Beckham and brother Cruz Beckham.

(Image: Getty Images /Mark Thompson) (Image: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) God, I would trade my entire life’s savings to be in a joyful selfie with Terry Crews and Kylie Minogue. Former basketball player, sports analyst and loveable huge man Shaquille O’Neal was also in attendance and every pic of him I could find, he had a big smile on his face. Super sweet!!!!

And finally, I leave you with the one woman who I personally believe could stop the world from spinning if she really put her mind to it.

Our lord and saviour, Rihanna.

MOTHER. (Image: Getty Images / David Becker)

You’re welcome.