All The Tea & Celebs Who Watched Cars Go Vroom At The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

It’s been over four decades since Formula One had a race in Las Vegas and boy, did Sin City put on a show. Not only was the race on the street circuit gripping but a whole heap of celebs were in attendance cheering on their favourite drivers — or at the very least soaking up the vibes of the returning race — from the sidelines.
But before we get into who decided to tune in trackside, for those who don’t know, the Las Vegas Grand Prix was a pretty big deal. And before the race, there were a few naysayers who doubted the event — including three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Previously, Vegas had hosted two F1 races in 1981 and 1982 but this time around it used a new street circuit track. In the lead-up to the event, Verstappen did not mince his words. According to F1 website RN365, the Red Bull champ described the track as “boring” and that the open ceremony made the drivers look like “clowns”.
Despite his criticisms, the race turned out to be a very entertaining one that kept viewers on their toes. In the end, Verstappen came out on top in the pole position with Ferrari’s Chares Leclerc coming second and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in third.
Sadly, Daddy Ric…sorry, Daniel Ricciardo came in 14th place.
Following the Grand Prix, Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton praised the race and location.
“For all those who said it was all about the show, Vegas proved them wrong,” Hamilton said, per The Guardian.
“The race was great, it was one of the best races. There have been so many people who have been negative about the show and all that – but just let it be, see how it goes and it was huge.”
It’s good news for the city of lights as the race is expected to be held annually for the next ten years.