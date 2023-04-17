North West, AKA TikTok star, AKA daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has solidified her title of world’s coolest 9-year-old by making an on-stage cameo at Katy Perry‘s residency in Vegas.

Katy Perry invited North West up on stage during her Las Vegas residency PLAY at Resorts World on Saturday night.

An eyewitness at PLAY told that Katy hosted a “walk off competition” for her Firework Foundation and then “invited North West onto the stage” to participate.

In true 9-year-old girl fashion, North apparently asked if her friends could also join in on the fun, a real girls girl in the making.

“While on the stage North asked if her friends could join her and Katy obliged,” the source revealed.

Kim Kardashian, who is ever a proud mum, was quickly escorted to the front row to watch North and her pals dance with the pop star.

“People cheered when they saw Kim supporting North with the crowd going wild,” another concertgoer revealed.

Also cheering for North and her pals were Paris Hilton and Sia, who “spent the evening singing and dancing along to every song.”

North played it exceptionally cool whilst on stage and considering the calibre of celebs present I would’ve been screaming, crying and throwing up.

Oh, to be a celebrity child at Katy Perry’s Vegas residency.

This is not North’s first time making an on-stage appearance, with her stealing the show back in 2022 at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show.

It was the first Yeezy show since Autumn 2020 and it kicked off with North and a large group of kids and teens wearing black pants and oversized black shirts with a baby photo on the back that appeared to be of Kanye’s late mother, Donda.

North was front and centre for the performance and was singing along enthusiastically to the remixed versions of religious tracks Kanye used during the Season Nine presentation of Yeezy.

North is truly an agent of chaos, adding celeb cameos to her long list of recent claims to fame including sneakily going live on TikTok in Kim’s room, sharing savage critiques of her mum’s outfit choices and forcing her entire famous fam to don poop costumes for her shit-themed eighth birthday.

As a North West stan til I die, I look forward to seeing what the teenage years bring.