Californian Girl supreme Katy Perry has responded to the viral video of her “robotic” eye after the internet went truly wild over it. And she’s managed to turn it into a bit of marketing for her Las Vegas residency. I must respect.

In case you missed it, a video from Perry’s Las Vegas PLAY residency popped off online. In the video, Perry is seen slowly blinking her right eye while her left eye flutters. She then touches the right side of her head while her eye opens.

The video was shared a bunch of times on TikTok and Twitter, because of course the Katy Cats were curious.

Not going to lie, this video captures exactly how I feel whenever I wear contact lenses.

READ MORE Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Leaves Used Floss All Over The House, Which Is Simply Foul

“She saw Austin Powers in the audience,” one TikToker commented, comparing her to the film’s iconic Fembots.

In a similar vein, a bunch of other people said the video gave them intense robot vibes. This is potentially the wildest celebrity conspiracy theory we’ve had in a while.

Rumors that the Katy Perry currently performing at Resorts World is a robot clone are unfounded pic.twitter.com/dmYnLQNmHw — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 24, 2022

Omg the animatronic needs more batteries — 𝙚𝙟 (@selenasreturn) October 23, 2022

We knew that Katy Perry was a robot.

pic.twitter.com/5Y8mUMTgUN — Ece hudson 🍄 (@ecehudsonn) October 23, 2022

Unfortunately, a bunch of anti-vaxxers also latched onto the video to claim it was somehow an effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Deep, deep sigh.

Luckily Perry has now firmly dispelled the conspiracy theorists and revealed the truth behind her eye: it’s a simple party trick.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she wrote on Insta.

READ MORE The Qld Waitress Who Got Into It W/ Katy Perry Has Dished More Deets About The Spicy Encounter

She then used the rest of the post to… promote her residency. Queen of branding.

“Heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)” she added, referencing the beer bra she’s wearing in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Well, thank God we cleared that up.

As a number of fans pointed out, Katy Perry also literally played a robot in the music video for ‘365’, her collab with Zedd. So it’s perhaps not a surprise that she might occasionally play a robotic character on stage.

I’m glad we can debunk this theory once and for all: Katy Perry is not a robot, she just has an impressive mastery over her eyelids.

Now it’s time to go listen to her Menulog jingle again.