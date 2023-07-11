Fans Are Convinced Kim Kardashian’s Latest Brand Collab Is Actually A Savage Dig At Kourtney

It looks like the feud between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney is yet to be resolved, if Kim’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The Skims founder posted a collab with “wellness” brand Alani Nu to promote a new product called “KIMADE”. It’s basically a strawberry lemonade flavoured energy drink, and is part of the fitness supplements the brand sells.

In the pictures, Kim poses with gym equipment in a white leotard with a hot pink background, with light pink cans accessorising the set up. Clearly someone wants to cash in on the Barbie hype that’s everywhere right now.

This photoshoot might not seem like a big deal, but it’s pretty shady when you remember Kourtney’s wellness brand POOSH sells nutritional supplements and vitamins, and that’s kinda her thing at the moment.

Partnering with a brand that competes with your sister’s company is shady AF. At least, fans of the Kardashians think so.

“Cue Kourtney re: but nutrition is my vibe,” one fan commented.

“NOW YOU KNOW KOURTNEY IS GONNA HAVE A HISSY ABOUT THIS ONE,” piped another.

“Is Kourtney okay [with] this since she drank alani once 4 years ago?” a third snarky fan quipped.

The speculation is only further encouraged when you think about the fact that the sister’s sometimes physical fights have been an ongoing source of entertainment on the family’s reality show.

In the trailer for the most recent season, it appears their arguments have only gotten more vicious — Kim revealed the feud only worsened during the show’s edit.

Plus, there’s no shortage of insider tea about the pair either, including claims Kim and Kourtney are no longer on speaking terms.

With all that in the background, Kim posting aesthetic pics with a direct competitor of POOSH definitely looks like a dig at Kourtney.

At the very least, it certainly raises eyebrows. Keen to hear what Kourt thinks of this.