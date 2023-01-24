At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Not that The White Lotus is a competition series or anything, but there’s no denying that sex workers Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) won the show. Not only did the characters retrieve the bag in the end, but the actresses who played them have also scored big since the series wrapped.

Grannò and Tabasco have just been unveiled as the faces of the SKIMS Valentine’s Day campaign.

Yep, that SKIMS. The underwear brand by one Kim Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the reality-star-turned-business-mogul revealed that her love of the characters led her to tap them on the shoulder and ask if they wanted to partake in her new campaign.

“LAUNCHING JANUARY 26: THE @SKIMS VALENTINE’S DAY SHOP,” she captioned the post.

“It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS.”

The campaign sees the duo wearing the brand’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day Shop collection, which drops on January 26.

The collection includes playful pink sets with heart designs and classic black lingerie sets.

The gals themselves also shared the stunning shoot to their respective ‘grams.

The comments sections of the posts were flooded by folks applauding how red hot the pics are, including their The White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy, who played Daphne.

She wrote: “Mother of GOD you guys are so hot.”

Tabasco and Grannò, who are both from Naples, Italy, were IRL mates before being cast on the show.

“We definitely brought our friendship to the screen, especially because it wasn’t just that we knew each other from before, but also because we were sharing this enthusiasm for the situation and this incredible project that we got to be in together,” Tabasco told Variety after the show’s finale.

ICYMI: in The White Lotus Season Two finale, the Italian sex workers fared the best out of everyone.

After a hot night of rooting with hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), Mia is offered the full-time role of The White Lotus pianist.

Meanwhile Lucia is finally paid the money she’s owed by Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe).

Not only that, but she even convinces Albie (Adam DiMarco) to finagle his dad into transferring her money to pay off those blokes who were threatening to kill her.

But get this: it’s revealed in the closing scene that those guys weren’t actually trying to kill her, they were friends of hers who were helping her out with the ruse. Not only that, but they’re employees at The White Lotus.

And it’s great to see the actresses are also killing it.

The White Lotus is now streaming on BINGE and Foxtel if you’re keen for a rewatch.