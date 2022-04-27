If Kim Kardashian commented on every single photoshop rumour about her she’d probably release a statement every day. But for some reason she decided speculation she edits her belly button was where she drew the line.

Kim posted pictures on Instagram last week which showed her standing by a pool in a crop top and oversized sweatpants (I’m convinced those pants belong to Pete Davidson).

Fans were quick to notice Kim’s belly button wasn’t visible. That could have just been because she was wearing SKIMS high-waisted underwear, but it also looked like the undies should have been sheer enough for her belly button to be visible.

Of course, people assumed she had edited it out and soon it made headlines. Now, Kim Kardashian has shot down the rumours by posting an annoyed Instagram Story.

“Come on guys… Seriously!” she wrote.

“This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

Is it dumb, Kim?? Is it?? Did you not photoshop a carpet in your pictures just last month?? Did we not also receive confirmation that you randomly photoshopped True Thompson, your niece, into a picture of your kids at Disneyland??

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

Quite frankly any claim of editing, no matter how random, will probably have some merit in the Kardashianverse. Are the rumours always right? No. But they never come from nothing!

Of course, Kim then took advantage of the belly button saga and did what she does best: turn it into a business opportunity.

“Belly button insecurities?!” she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story.

“Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

You have to admire the audacity, I guess?