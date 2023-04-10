Surprise, bitch! Kim Kardashian has landed a starring role in American Horror Story, and the ten thousand jokes I could make about her already occupying this role in real life are making my brain short circuit.

The news was announced in a cryptic video Kim posted onto social media, which revealed she would be starring alongside Emma Roberts in the shows 12th season, titled “Delicate”.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this season is going to (for the first time ever) be based on source material that already exists — a book called Delicate Condition which follows a celebrity who becomes “convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens”.

It’s like a reverse Rosemary’s Baby, which seems exactly like the kind of thing you’d see on AHS.

It’s not clear just how big Kim’s role on the show will be, though. Will she get killed off in the first episode? Or will she go on to actually lead the show, like Lady Gaga previously did. Which, by the way, launched Gaga’s acting career!

emma roberts after killing kim kardashian in the first episode pic.twitter.com/0GMhoExjbQ https://t.co/yNOLNWxN95 — leonardo (@skyferrori) April 10, 2023

this is how i picture kim kardashian in ahs pic.twitter.com/kFB1VH2mXY — janito (@yassnito) April 10, 2023

why are people forgetting that kim kardashian is an ACTRESS! https://t.co/Lv0N6tSRNc pic.twitter.com/SCkn906Jp2 — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) April 10, 2023

I suspect Kim may actually be more than just a cameo.

Ryan Murphy apparently created the role just for Kim after he was impressed by her SNL performance. Plus, Delicate Condition seems, in part, to be about invasive celebrity life and how women are often dismissed — something I can see writers identifying with Kim.

In the mean time, I’m going to continue cackling at Kim Kardashian, wealthy capitalist queen who represents the ruling class in an increasingly impoverished world, being cast in a show ironically titled American Horror Story. Incredible.