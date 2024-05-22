The headline says it all, folks! It’s time to dive head first into the best Netflix series out there. Although, I will preface this yarn by saying these Netflix TV shows are absolutely not ranked in order.

Yep, I love these telly series equally, no matter how cursed they are. I’m talking about you, You. Let’s do this.

A Non-Exhaustive List Of The Best Netflix Series On The Platform

1. Stranger Things (2016-)

It feels weird to compile a list of the best Netflix series and not put Stranger Things right at the top. Even though this list is in no particular order, it’s one of the best TV shows of all time, period. If you’ve been avoiding watching it for some reason, stop being an idiot and just sit your ass down for a binge sesh.

The show, which follows the weird, creepy goings on in a small US town in the 80s, is going to wrap up in 2024 with its fifth and final season. One of Netflix’s first OG offerings, it put the streaming service on the map when it comes to original Netflix series.

2. Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)

On the surface this might seem like a ~teen show~ but because all of us were once teens, it’s actually relatable as fuck. One of the best Netflix TV shows on the platform, Never Have I Ever — co-created by Mindy Kaling — follows the adventures of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a spirited young lass navigating high school and her rather traditional strict Indian-American Tamil mum (Poorna Jagannathan).

It’s a wickedly funny show elevated by the fact that tennis great John McEnroe narrates the whole thing. Honestly, his narration just takes this series to another level of funny. Never Have I Ever’s fourth season finished in 2023.

3. Indian Matchmaking (2020-2023)

On the topic of strict Indian parents, the highly addictive Indian Matchmaking is a reality series following Mumbai-based marriage consultant Sima Taparia who helps bring couples together with, er, mixed results.

We follow Sima’s clients in both the US and India as they meet and either hit it off or… don’t. It’s a fascinating look at the arranged marriage process and how it slots into the modern era of dating.

4. Shadow & Bone (2021-2023)

Shadow & Bone is the fantasy series to watch, based on the worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo.

The series opens up in war-torn Ravka, where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free from the Shadow Fold, a region of impenetrable darkness full of monsters.

Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as the Grisha, helmed by their mysterious leader, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes).

At the same time, a crew of charismatic criminals plot to [REDACTED]. Fans of the Grishaverse will recognise these characters from Bardugo’s Six of Crows duology.

Shadow & Bone co-stars Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young. There are two seasons, however it was cancelled shortly after the release of the second.

Do not let this axing sway your mind. I have watched it three times! Three!

5. Squid Game (2021-)

I feel like I’m still recovering both mentally and physically from watching this show but it can’t be a list of the best Netflix series without it. You’ve obviously heard of it, since the South Korean masterpiece is one of the platform’s most watched series ever and most people talk it up as one of the best Netflix TV shows of all time.

Diving into the plot, if it sounds bonkers that’s because it is. Squid Game follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a down-on-his-luck single dad who gets the call up to join in a series of games. Winning the games could land him some serious cash, but the catch is: eliminated contestants are usually eliminated, uh, permanently.

The edge of my seat wasn’t even a thought when I watched this show. I simply stood in my living room with my hands over my mouth for most of it. Season 2 has officially been announced so we’ll wait to see how fucked up this one is, I guess?

6. Lupin (2021-)

If you haven’t watched this one yet, DO IT – it is absolutely one of the best Netflix series out there. Plus, it’s French, so you can feel extra ~ cultured ~ while you watch it. Win, win.

As a teenager, Assane Diop’s (Omar Sy) life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. 25 years later, Assane will use “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar” as his inspiration to avenge his father.

There are currently three seasons of Lupin you can catch up on, with a fourth hopefully on the way.

7. Formula 1: Drive To Survive (2019-)

For most of my life, I did not know what Formula 1 was. I thought it was the sport where people went horizontal on motorbikes? (No). But now I am an expert, because I’m obsessed with the incredible Netflix tv show Formula 1: Drive To Survive. Six seasons later, and it’s one of Netflix’s most successful continued series.

I love this show because I am a messy bitch who lives for drama, and this Netflix series has so much petty drama you’d think you were watching an all-male version of MAFS with no kissing. Intense on-track battles! Fierce rivalries! Fast cars! Heartwarming back stories! Ginger Spice! (She’s married to Red Bull boss Christian Horner). Local hotties! Yes Daniel Ricciardo, I’m looking at you… respectfully.

Recently the Netflix series was renewed for two more seasons so consider my engines revved.

8. This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (2021)

It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterised the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

ART HEIST. ART HEIST. ART HEIST.

9. Bling Empire (2021-2023)

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. Between hopping on a private jet to eat at a restaurant in Paris (true story) and running multi-billion dollar business, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them.

And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

14/10 recommend this show if you need a good reality TV binge for a cheeky three seasons.

10. Bridgerton (2020-)

Even if you haven’t watched Bridgerton, you’ve heard about it by now. The glossy drama is based on the eight-part book series by Julia Quinn, where each book focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling.

Season 1 is based on the first book in the series, introducing us to Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and his royal hotness Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Season 2 focused on Daphne’s wildly hot brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his love-hate relo with new gal in town Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Meanwhile, Season 3 focused on the fan-fave relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Can’t wait to see Polin get it on! Find out everything we know about the upcoming Season 3 right here.

The horny Netflix series has already been renewed for a fourth season too, because of course it has (Thank you Daddy Netflix).

11. The Crown (2016-2023)

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown is a *fictional* portrayal of the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. It spans decades, from the Queen’s coronation, to Prince Charles‘ doomed marriage to Princess Diana.

The Crow‘s sixth and final season finished in 2023 with some mixed response from fans, which is very sad considering it’s one of the best Netflix series around right now.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Liz, taking over from Olivia Colman in season 5 and 6.

Joining her is Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Elizabeth Debicki will star as Princess Diana, which is fabulous casting if you ask me.

Given everything that’s happened over the past year and this show’s popularity, when I think “best Netflix TV shows”, I think The Crown. And that’s the royal tea.

12. The Umbrella Academy (2019-)

Next on my list of best Netflix series is The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the comics of the same name by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá. It follows the lives of the gifted Hargreeves siblings and their unique talent of causing/stoping the apocalypse.

Elliot Page leads the cast as Vanya/Viktor Hargreeves, who came out as trans (just like Page IRL) in Season 3. We love to see it.

Also rounding out the cast are Aiden Gallagher as Five, Tom Hooper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, and Robert Sheehan as Klaus.

13. The Witcher (2019-)

Based on the video game series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family, wrapped up in gore and magic.

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Plus, Geralt in the tub. Shirtless Henry Cavill may be the reason I’m rating this as one of the best Netflix series. And Liam Hemsworth taking over the role in the fourth season is also nothing to complain about.

The show is an adaptation of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, not the games. It stars Cavill as the White Wolf, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

14. Selling Sunset (2019-)

Selling Sunset, a glorious Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These women will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

Want to feel painfully poor? Watch this show!

The ridiculously addictive series stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn (who recently confirmed she won’t return for Season 7, wahhh), Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and brothers / boss men Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

15. Mindhunter (2017–2019)

It still hurts to write this, but Mindhunter is on an indefinite hiatus until further notice – devastating considering it has earned a rightful place as one of the best Netflix series ever. This isn’t the streaming giant’s doing though, creator David Fincher was just over it.

He had an ending in mind for the show, at least.

Mindhunter followed FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they probed into the psyches of history’s worst murderers and serial killers, including Ed Kemper, Charles Manson, and Dennis Rader… to an extent.

16. When They See Us (2019)

When They See Us is a four-part limited series focusing on the five teenagers of colour – dubbed the Central Park Five by the media – who were wrongfully convicted of beating and raping a white female jogger in Central Park in 1989. Their names are Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise.

When They See Us spans 25 years and covers the Central Park Five’s exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached in 2014.

Ava DuVernay directed, created, and co-wrote the Netflix series.

19. Sex Education (2019-2023)

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). It’s the best Netflix series to show awkward teens in their element so far — I wish I’d seen it when I was younger, tbh.

In the very first season of the show, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) open a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In season 2, Otis must master his newly discovered horniness in order to maintain his relationship with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison), while dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, in Season 3 the Moordale crew must deal with their rather tyrannical new school head teacher, Hope (Jemima Kirke).

The Netflix tv show then concluded in Season 4 in 2023 with a happy ending, (teehee).

20. Dead To Me (2019-2022)

Dead To Me is about the friendship that develops between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), after Jen’s husband died in a hit-and-run and Judy’s fiancé carked it from a heart attack.

Nothing suss going on here, folks!

In season 2, a surprising new visitor comes to town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) is hot on their heels, so Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loves ones and each other.

In 2020, Netflix announced Dead To Me had been renewed for its third and final season, which dropped in 2022. All good things (and the best Netflix series) must come to an end.

21. Unbelievable (2019)

Want to watch something really frustrating that’ll make you want to scream your lungs out? Try Unbelievable.

When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as her friends, don’t believe her.

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of cases.

The series was inspired by the ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, as well as the This American Life radio episode, Anatomy Of Doubt.

I couldn’t binge this series in one go, it was so difficult to watch. But once you get through it, you’ll know why it’s one of the best Netflix series ever.

22. Russian Doll (2019-2022)

Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honour at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.

I didn’t mean to binge this one, but I’m extremely glad I did because it’s one of the best Netflix series I’ve ever seen. If anything, this picture has proved to be incredibly useful.

The series was co-created by Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, and Lyonne.

23. You (2018-2024)

Ugh, even that picture gives me the ick.

You is based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, and it follows a bookstore manager (Penn Badgley) who crosses paths with an aspiring writer. And then he obsesses over her, because he’s a psychopath, and uses the internet and social media to gather intimate details about her. It’s the sort of show that makes you set all your accounts to private, which is exactly what I did.

OH, and fair warning: it gets even more fucked in Seasons 2 and 3.

I genuinely used to find Penn Badgley attractive, but after You… I just don’t. I really don’t.

24. Big Mouth (2017-)

Like Sex Education, I really needed this show in high school, tell ya what.

Big Mouth is one of the best Netflix TV shows going around. It’s about, well, everything to do with growing up. I’m talking hormones, periods, masturbation, mental health, relationships, sexuality, identity, and the joyful experience that is high school.

Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Nick Kroll (who serves as co-creator and executive producer) voices many characters including Andrew’s best friend, Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, and Jessi Klein co-star.

25. Castlevania (2017-2021)

Based on the classic video game series, Castlevania introduces us to the extremely salty vampire hunter Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), who comes from a long line of impressive vampire hunters. His story begins just as Dracula (Graham McTavish) unleashes an army of undead on the world.

Trevor begrudgingly sets out to save humanity alongside seeker (like a sorcerer) Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso) and Drac’s son, Alucard (James Callis), who kinda has daddy issues.

The four seasons of this Netflix TV show is a lot of fun, I promise (albeit quite violent).

26. GLOW (2017-2019)

In 1980s Los Angeles, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Glow was absolutely cut down during its prime when Netflix suddenly cancelled it ahead of its fourth season.

It starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Britt Baron, Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, and Britney Young.

27. Grace And Frankie (2015-2021)

If you’re after wholesome content in your Netflix TV shows then I 14/10 recommend Grace And Frankie, a totally joyful experience for the whole family.

The Netflix series introduces us to Grace and Frankie (Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin), two women who don’t like each other and are only “friends” because their husbands are business partners (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) and best mates.

So, what happens when their husbands leave them for each other? Absolute chaos of the very best kind.

Grace And Frankie ended after its seventh season and 94th episode.

28. Black Mirror (2011-)

Sometimes I just think of certain Black Mirror episodes – you absolutely know the one I’m talking about – and immediately feel ill. Still, it’s a fascinating Netflix series to watch if you like to visit Grim Central.

Black Mirror is an anthology series, exploring the twisted relationship between the modern world and humans. I hate it, yet love it.

Over the years, a whole slew of big names have appeared in the series including Daniel Kaluuya, Miley Cyrus, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The six current seasons of Black Mirror are streaming now on Netflix, plus the interactive Black Mirror: Bandersnatch film.

I don’t even know which trailer to use here, god.

So there you have my own personal list of the best Netflix series. If you’re unmoved and have now decided you’d rather watch a full-length film, head over to our list of the best movies HERE.

29. Baby Reindeer (2024)

This Netflix original created by comedian and writer Richard Gadd took the world by absolute storm when it came out in 2024, becoming the focus of water-cooler conversations and international headlines for months after it released due to its autobiographical nature.

Baby Reindeer focuses on Donny (Gadd), a struggling comedian who finds himself the target of a stalker named Martha (Jessica Gunning). As well as this, Donny experiences abuse at the hands of a television producer.

It’s an emotionally intense show that is not for the faint hearted, but it’s bloody captivating and shows Gadd’s nuanced take on abuse and stalking as a victim who has empathy for those who hurt him.

30. Boy Swallows Universe (2024)

Here’s one for a bit of Aussie representation — Boy Swallows Universe is a must watch for anyone who misses seeing Australian stories and accents on their Netflix sessions.

Based on the best selling novel by Trent Dalton, Boy Swallows Universe tells the coming-of-age story of young Eli Bell. Set in 1980s Brisbane, Eli (Felix Cameron) must go on a journey to save his mother from Brisbane’s crime underworld.

Fair warning: if you watch this show you are going to cry. Accept it and enjoy it.

31. One Day (2024)

Neflix dropped its brand-new romance drama One Day in February 2024, and it became the most watched series on the platform for that week — as well as buttloads of critical acclaim.

One Day follows Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew and their love over their lifetimes, and I don’t wanna spoil it but it has everything you want in a modern romance story.

What’s that? You love shows like Fleabag and Normal People? Then watch One Day and sob your little heart out at this incredible 14 episode drama.

32. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

Derry Girls is a three season sitcom/drama that is more Irish than Paul Mescal’s left-nut, and funnier than all those memes about him running away from dates.

It follows a group of Northern Irish teens living the town of Derry as they traverse all the battles of growing up in a Catholic school in Ireland during the Northen Ireland conflict.

Set in the 90s, it’ll make you laugh, and it’ll teach you about a little about some very fascinating Irish history, which is an unusual combination — but works oh so well!

33. Heartstopper (2022-)

Based on the novel series of the same name, Heartstopper is an enormously popular Netflix series that focuses on the romance between the recently outed Charlie (Joe Locke), and the boy he sits next to in class Kit (Nick Nelson).

34. I Think You Should Leave (2019-2023)

Absurd comedian and writer Tim Robinson is the star of I Think You Should Leave, a sketch comedy series where he tries to make people leave him. With a title like that, you accuse him or the show of false advertising!

Its three seasons are wild and weird and will leave you laughing out of confusion at what on earth inspired Robinson’s completely unique style of acting and comedy writing.

Chances are you’ve already heard weird lines from him on this show in TikToks and not even known it. So do the background research, learn the context of your TikTok sounds, and take a ride with the Driving Crooner – IYKYK.

35. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

Don’t you hate when animated shows get made that are based on an existing film, and pay no homage or tribute to the works they are based on? Or when they cast an entirely new set of voice actors who sound nothing like the original live action cast?

Well so does the team behind Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, because they got the entire original cast of the Scott Pilgrim movie from 2010 to reprise their roles for this eight episode animated series — that uses the same animation style as the original comics.

Worked your way through Aussie Netflix? We’ve written up a hand how-to if you want to watch American Netflix in Australia. Check that out HERE.