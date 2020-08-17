Netflix has started to unveil the cast for The Crown season 5 and 6, and surprise, surprise, they’re all huge names. Really makes you think just how much money Netflix is throwing at this show (a lot).

We don’t know when exactly these seasons will be set yet, but we can make an educated guess.

The upcoming fourth season is expected to take us through until 1990, so I reckon season 5 will begin around then. And with a new timeline comes new actors, so here’s who’ll be playing who in The Crown seasons 5 and 6.

Who will play Queen Elizabeth II?

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Liz, taking over from Olivia Colman in the final two seasons of The Crown. And yes, she will have order.

Pretty solid casting, I tell ya what.

The stage and film actor said she is a massive fan of the series and is genuinely honoured to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.

Her many credits include Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Downton Abbey, Sense and Sensibility, and Vera Drake.

Who will play Princess Margaret?

Lesley Manville will step into the role of the late Princess Margaret after Helena Bonham Carter.

“I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret,” Manville said.

“The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down.”

Vanessa Kirby kicked it all off as Princess Margaret in The Crown seasons 1 and 2.

Just like the rest of The Crown‘s impressive cast, Manville has a slew of titles to her name. These include Phantom Thread, Another Year, and Ordinary Love.

Who will play Prince Philip?

In yet another big get, Jonathan Pryce will play The Crown‘s final Prince Philip. The veteran actor will take over from ol’ mate Tobias Menzies.

Netflix done did nailed this casting choice.

Pryce recently starred in Netflix’s The Pope, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

“I am delighted to be working with Netflix again,” Pryce said after the news was announced.

“The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To be doing so with Peter Morgan [series creator] in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy.”

I find it just a tad amusing that these three actors have either been given a CBE or OBE title for their services to drama. That’s an Order of the British Empire, by the way – the title you receive from the British Royal Family. How fitting.

Who will play Princess Diana?

Our very own Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of Princess Diana in The Crown season 5 and 6. And, well, I can absolutely see it. Seriously, Debicki looks so regal.

She’ll take over from Emma Corrin, who – according to all the paparazzi shots – is a bang-on choice.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said.

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Debicki is known for her roles in The Great Gatsby, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Widows. She’ll also star in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film Tenet.

Netflix has yet to announce the rest of the main cast for The Crown season 5 and 6 so stay tuned.

In the meantime, season 4 will dive right into the Margaret Thatcher era, played by Gillian Anderson. It’ll also cover the marriage of Princes Charles and Princes Diana, played by Josh O’Connor and Corrin respectively.

The Crown season 4 is expected to premiere later this year. You can find seasons 1 to 3 on Netflix now.