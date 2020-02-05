Another day, another set photo from The Crown. I keep telling myself not to look at the pictures, to wait for the official ones to be released. But what do I do? I look at the blurry set photos. I have no self control.

In these latest paparazzi shots, the aggressively adored Gillian Anderson has transformed into former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. I most recently watched Anderson in Sex Education, and I just – I wasn’t ready for the extreme jump from sex therapist mother to one of the UK’s most divisive figures. That aside, Anderson certainly has her Thatcher look down pat. Kudos to the makeup and costume department for the hair, the pearls, and the power suit.

Anderson and The Crown crew are currently filming season 4, which will dive right into the Thatcher era. It’ll also include the famed courtship and marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

Behold, Gillian Anderson as the Irony Lady.

My god.

After The Crown was announced, Anderson said she was so excited to join the cast and crew of the series, and “to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman.”

She continued, “Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

In summary:

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown is seriously freaking me out. I’ve never felt more sexually confused in my life. pic.twitter.com/vW2Y93TKxx — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) February 4, 2020

The Crown has been renewed for its fifth and final season, with Imelda Staunton to replace Olivia Colman as Queen Liz. There were originally going to be six seasons, but creator Peter Morgan explained that season 5 feels like the right time to end it.

“Now that we have begun work on the stories for S5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he said.

Staunton, who has a slew of titles to her name including Vera Drake and the fifth Harry Potter movie, said she was “genuinely honoured” to be cast in such a role.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

You can stream The Crown on Netflix now.