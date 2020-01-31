In news you might not care about, but might chuck a sneaky read on the way home from work, Meghan Markle is reportedly looking for a Hollywood agent.

I know it’s been a heavy month of news, the first month of the year no less, but between the devastating bushfires, the coronavirus, Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial, and the Hollywood awards season, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down from the British royal family and becoming “financially independent”. This pissed off a specific corner of British society because, to them, anything Meghan Markle does is very bad and very wrong.

Anywho, according to a Us Weekly source, “Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach.”

The source said that said representation can be a manager or an agent, “but she’s reaching out to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

I mean, fair enough. If she’s no longer going to spend her time doing royal duties, she may as well dive back into what she was doing before she married a prince.

A wee bit ago, it was announced Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney, with proceeds from the project to go to a wildlife charity.

The Times U.K. reported that Meghan would lend her voice to the unspecified Disney project in exchange for a donation towards the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

According to the reports, the deal was signed before Harry and Meghan announced they were binning the royal duties.

Just as a side note, can you imagine if Meghan played herself in The Crown? Obviously it’s not going to happen, but just imagine.

READ MORE Meghan Markle Signs Disney Voiceover Deal With Earnings Going Directly To Wildlife Charity