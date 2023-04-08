Mummy Gillian Anderson won’t be returning to play Thatchy poo in the upcoming and final season of The Crown, and it’s thrown production into a bit of chaos.

According to The Sun, Anderson was unable to reprise her role as UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season six of The Crown due to “scheduling issues” — and it makes sense considering how many roles our highness (Gillian) is taking on at the moment.

It’s a double-edged sword because the girls and gays wanna see more Gillian Anderson, but that also means more Margaret Thatcher, who was an evil wretched woman.

“Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher was met with global critical acclaim and she was a huge asset to The Crown,” a source told The Sun

“It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues.

“As ever with the series, clever scripting will mean viewers will be none the wiser.

“But it’s been another blow for producers in what’s already been a fairly dogged production.”

Season six will depict all the events leading up to Princess Diana’s death in 1997, and will be the final season of the franchise. Honestly that’s good news, because I don’t think we’re ready to see the Harry/Meghan/Will/Kate generation play out on screen just yet.

Apparently script writers were hoping Anderson would return to play Thatcher, particularly in one scene which takes place three months after Diana’s death.

The scene is in an episode covering Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s golden wedding anniversary, which Thatcher attended in real life.

During that dinner, Prince Philip gave a speech about the secret to a long-lasting marriage being “tolerance”. Hm, well that makes a lot of sense. But unfortunately, that same idea didn’t extend to the rest of the family.