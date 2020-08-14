Netflix has unleashed the trailer for its new southern gothic thriller The Devil All The Time, based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock.

Before we get into the synopsis, let me just say that the cast is stacked. It includes your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man Tom Holland, chaotic being Robert Pattinson, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, and Mia Wasikowska.

Fun fact: Chris Evans was supposed to star in the film but pulled out because of scheduling conflicts. Stan replaced him.

It’s as if Netflix’s casting people sat around a table, sussed a bunch of stan accounts and cast their idols in the one movie. Not mad about it, to be honest.

Moving on, The Devil All The Time centres on young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Meanwhile, a couple of sinister characters – an unholy, feral preacher in frilly shirts (Pattinson), creepy couple (Clarke and Keough), and crooked sheriff (Stan) – lurk around the corner.

Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, The Devil All The Time is a multi-strand narrative that explores the psyches of various corrupt or broken characters.

It all sounds positively intriguing.

The Devil All The Time premieres September 16 only on Netflix. It co-stars Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

I’ve watched this trailer three times now and I still haven’t grasped the plot yet. This is mostly because all I can think about is Robert Pattinson and his southern accent. Also, Tom Holland’s line of: “Excuse me Preacher, you got time for a sinner?”

Lock it in!