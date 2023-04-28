The First Pics For S6 Of The Crown Have Dropped & Pour One Out For Prince Will’s Old Hairline

The Crown Season Six is on the horizon and damn, it only feels like yesterday that I was profusely vomiting while watching Tampongate. Lovely!

It’s set to be the final season (booooo!!!) of the hit Netflix show, but it’s sure to go out with a huge bang (yaaaaay!!!) with Prince William and Kate Middleton officially making their debut as a couple on the season.

Let the shit fight begin!

As we eagerly anticipate the new season which is set to drop later in the year, Netflix has kindly gifted us with a sneak peek of William and Kate in some first-look images. Hot damn, that is EXCELLENT casting.

Peep them below:

He looks more like Prince William than Prince William.

The new images hint that we’ll be spending a bunch of time at uni with Will and Kate, watching their wee lil meet-cute come to life before our eyes. Fingers crossed they also give us a bit of their loose cannon uni days. I want to see Prince William boppin’ on the dancefloor to early ’00s R&B! Is that too much to ask???

Understandably, people had a lot to say. Many were preoccupied with Will’s hairline, while others were more concerned with some ol’ fashioned royal’s slander.

“Omg! He looks like just the picture of William that we all swooned over before we found out who he really is,” one person tweeted. Ooooh. Burn.

Another, clearly a shit-stirrer, suggested we drop the new season a week before the Coronation.

Release the new season the week before coronation!!!!! pic.twitter.com/srJPAeOD6I — katheryn (@areyousegura_) April 27, 2023

Omg! He looks like just the picture of William that we all swooned over before we found out how who he really is — Stefhanni (@stef_j_30) April 27, 2023

It’s been a lonnnnng time since he had that much hair! — StephieRawks (@StephieRawks) April 27, 2023

What will The Crown Season Six be about?

The official plot is still being kept secret, but if the show decides to remain historically accurate, Season Six could cover 9/11, William’s first year at college, and Queen Elizabeth‘s Golden Jubilee.

Netflix has released an official description that details just some of what Season Six will cover.

“As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

We’re also expecting to see some devastating deaths play out on screen, including the death of Princess Margaret, The Queen Mother, and Princess Diana.

The devastating death of Princess Diana in particular will be a dark moment in Season Six of The Crown. Although it’s not believed that the series will show the moment of her death. According to Variety, it will include the leadup and the aftermath, with a source saying the team want “to get it right and handle [it] sensitively.”

Who will star in The Crown Season Six?

The cast of Season Six of The Crown will include some familiar faces as well as fresh newcomers.

The Crown will be both McVey and Bellamy’s on-screen debut (which is a pretty fkn nice debut, if you ask me). McVey, who plays Will, has some theatre experience in London, however, Bellamy was selected from the batshit crazy open casting call that was blasted on social media a couple of years ago.

According to Variety, Prince Harry will of course be making an appearance and will be played by Luther Ford, with The Crown also as his debut acting role.

Of course, Imelda Staunton will be reprising her role as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

You can also expect to see Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles (now dubbed King Charles III… gross), Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Bertie Cavel will also be taking on the role of Prime Minister, Tony Blair. Salim Saw is Mohammed al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed.

We’ll also see Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards portray Prince William and Harry in earlier episodes before they eventually age up later in the season.

What years will Season Six cover?

Based on the photos released, the new season will begin in 1997 (when Season Five left off) and will continue until at least 2001.

Variety also reported that one of the final scenes the cast shot was for a wedding at York Minister Cathedral, which shares a wild similarity to Westminster Abbey, where the real William and Kate got hitched back in 2011.

If that’s anything to go by, we could see the series cover up until 2011.

Unfortunately, that means that we probably won’t be shown the clusterfuck we’ve seen IRL recently, including all the Prince Harry/Meghan Markle tea and, y’know, that whole leaving the royal family thing.

SAD.

But perhaps we might cop a few clips from Haz’s memoir, Spare.

Praying for: a) some Harry/William beef (with optional fist-fighting), b) a questionable costume party ‘fit (ahem, a Nazi uniform), or c) Harry losing his virginity, featuring a “smack” on the “rump”, thanks.

Is there a trailer for Season Six of The Crown?

Not yet, cuties.

We’ve copped only a couple of photos at the moment, and it looks like Netflix might keep teasing us for a little while longer until they release their official trailer.

When will The Crown Season Six start?

The release date for Season Six of The Crown hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re expecting it to land later this year, given the show has only recently wrapped up filming.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated!