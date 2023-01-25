The Crown Season Six is well into filming and as it’s set in the ’90s, I don’t know why I’m surprised that the Spice Girls seemingly feature in an episode.

If you’re a Spice Girls historian like me, you’ll surely be aware that the gals famously broke royal protocol in 1997 by not only kissing the then-Prince Charles on the cheek and leaving a kiss mark but also by patting him on the ass.

Five spicy feminists rattling the cages of the backward-ass royal family? We loved to see it then and we love to relive it now.

Actually nah, maybe we don’t. Especially after seeing how they’ve recreated Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell‘s iconic lewk on that fateful night at the Prince’s Trust Concert.

Set pics have gone viral as they appear to show an unnamed actress dressed as Ginger Spice and honestly, five-year-old me did a better job of mimicking the band’s brash leader. It was just a red tea towel over my head but honestly, it had way more cachet than this nonsense.

Have a go at it HERE, will ya?

To quote the band: “WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE???”

READ MORE Apparently One Ep Of The Crown Had Prince Philip So Royally Pissed, He Wanted To Sue Netflix

Halliwell has yet to comment on the pics but I’m assuming she will at some stage as she loves to relive the glory days and rather enjoys an homage.

Spice Girls fans, however? They were not impressed.

The Crown are currently filming and it’s when Charles took Harry to see the Spice Girls. Why am I cackling pic.twitter.com/JMNfE0k4YB — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) January 24, 2023

I’m too scared to ask what the other Spice Girls look like on The Crown pic.twitter.com/iUznugkObC — Kareem Yasin (@thekareem) January 25, 2023

THEY’RE DOING THE SPICE GIRLS SCENE ON THE CROWN HELP — Melissa Esq.👩🏽‍⚖️ Mary Crawley’s Divorce Lawyer (@MermaidSailor) January 25, 2023

Geri previously denied pinching Charles’ butt in a 2016 interview with the Times.

“I didn’t pinch Prince Charles’ bum, as was reported,” she said, insisting that she “patted it.”

“Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol, but we’re all human,” she added.

“There was a lot of nervous energy, young women, happy antics.”

Have a peek at the footage below and see for yourself:

The Crown Season Six will take viewers back to the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, portraying events such as the death of Princess Diana in 1997, ex-prime minister Tony Blair’s reign and this iconique incident with the Spice Girls, apparently.

Here’s hoping that the backlash will prompt Netflix to reshoot the scene with a better wardrobe and hair and makeup team because honestly, this is just too much of nothing.

Spice Girls fans will pick up that last reference.

The Crown Seasons One to Five are now streaming on Netflix.