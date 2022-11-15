Prince Philip (Rest in RIP) almost sued Netflix’s The Crown for the wild fictionalisation of his life and the story of how his sister Princess Cecilie (RIP in peace) died in a plane crash.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told the Sunday Times that Prince Philip was consulting his lawyers about the best course of action he could take regarding the show’s implication that he caused his sister’s death.

“I know Prince Philip consulted his lawyer about it, to ask ‘What can I do about it?’” said Vickers.

“He was very upset about the way that was portrayed. He was human. He could be hurt like anybody else.”

I need to see Prince Philip getting mad about The Crown on an episode of The Crown. We need crown-ception.

READ MORE Oops: The Crown Set Theft Sparked A Murder Investigation After Cops Saw A Prop Body In A River

In case you don’t dabble in The Crown I thoroughly recommend it, but allow me to explain why Prince Philip was royally pissed.

Philip’s sister Princess Cecilie died aged 26 after her plane crashed into a Belgian factory tower in 1937. She had just given birth in the air. Her Nazi husband and two sons also died in the crash.

The Crown makes out the reason Cecilie and her family were even on a plane from Germany to London was that Prince Philip was being a brat at boarding school and wasn’t allowed to come and visit her during the holidays. And so she decides to visit him instead.

In reality, Cecilie was flying over with her family to go to a random wedding, which makes a lot more sense.

During Cecilie’s funeral in the show, Philip’s father (Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark) actively blames him for his sister’s death.

“I’m surprised he dare show himself here,” he says.

“Had it not been for Philip and his indiscipline she would never have taken that flight. It’s true, isn’t it boy?

“You’re the reason we’re all here burying my favourite child. Get him out of here.”

READ MORE Sorry To My Ex Who Pays For Me To Watch The Crown, But Netflix Just Increased Its Prices

So yeah, Philip was mad because the show made out that Cecilie and her whole family died because of him. Makes sense.

It’s interesting to me that the royals even watched The Crown. They do realise the show was made to scandalise their lives, right?