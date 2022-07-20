Following the ‘yuge success of The Crown and the mad obsession with the new generation of the royals, Netflix is rejigging the ending of the show to open the door for a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spinoff.

According to The Sun, the fifth and final series of the hit series was set to conclude in 2002 when the Queen lost both her mother and her sister.

But after much deliberation, the series will now end in 2005 with the wedding of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

This means both Harry and William will be adults in the series and according to a sneaky source, the intention is to set up a spinoff.

“It’s a small but significant shift because it’s seen as marking the start of an era which becomes more focused on Princes William and Harry and their father,” a source told the publication.

“The marriage of Charles and Camilla is treated like the end of one turbulent period in the Windsors’ story, and the start of a whole new one.”

To be fair, there’s a whole lot of ground for them to cover!

There’s Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew‘s disgusting scandals, Prince Philip‘s death, and, of course, Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle and their subsequent departure from the royal family known as Megxit.

There are also rumours of a prequel focusing on Queen Victoria, ‘cos we can’t leave that old bat out!

The Crown Season 5 is coming to Netflix this November, so gird thy loins.

The entirety of the series is currently streaming on Netflix.