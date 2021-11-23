Netflix, an ever-changing beast, has updated the metric it uses to rate their most-viewed original series.

As such, their list of most-watched shows ever has shifted, and so we thought we’d update you on the top 15 most successful shows the streaming giant has ever rolled out.

In the olden days, Netflix would calculate the number of accounts that watched the first two minutes of a show’s season as their way of counting ratings. Now they go by the amount of hours watched in the first 28 days on the streaming service. Intriguing…

Anywho, here’s the top 15 most popular Netflix shows. Ya ready?

15. Ginny & Georgia

14. Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1

13. Sex Education Season 3

12. Money Heist Part 3

11. Stranger Things

10. YOU Season 2

9. YOU Season 3

8. MAID

7. 13 Reasons Why Season 1

6. 13 Reasons Why Season 2

5. The Witcher

4. Stranger Things Season 3

3. Money Heist Part 4

Third place is a show I actually have yet to watch, but folks seem to bloody froth it as it appears multiple times on this list!

According to Netflix’s digits, 619 million hours of the show were watched in its first 28 days online.

Talk about a heist!

2. Bridgerton

Second place went to ye olde horny series, Bridgerton.

The 2020 series took the world by storm and according to Netflix’s figures, 625 million hours of the show was watched in its first 28 days on the streaming service.

Phowarrrrrrrr!

1. Squid Game

And coming in at numero uno is chilling series Squid Game.

The series copped 1.65 billion house views and 1.65 billion hours of it were watched in its first 28 days on Netflix.

Now I see why they announced Season 2 so soon after the first season wrapped!