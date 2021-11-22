The very first trailer for Inventing Anna, the Netflix series based on the real-life New York scammer / fauxcialite Anna Delvey, has just landed. Believe me when I say I bloody SQUEALED when this hit my inbox. Biopics on scammers? We love to see it!

In case ya haven’t been obsessively following this story like moi, here’s a basic rundown: Anna Delvey is a German heiress who charmed her way into New York society, befriending high powered socialites and rich people between 2013 and 2017. People eventually realised she wasn’t quite who she said she was and the gal was exposed, but not before she’d already spent loads of buckeroos that she’d swindled from the wealthy elite.

The series tells the legit story of how a journalist became determined to investigate the case and bring Anna to justice (which, spoiler alert, resulted in jail time for Anna).

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People‘ by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

I implore you to give it a read for more context. It’s a long yarn, but a daaaaaaamn good one!

Anywho, have a peek at the teaser below:

Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner (Dirty John, Ozark, Modern Love) as its sneaky lead.

The series is produced by Shondaland, a.k.a. Shonda Rhimes‘ company, which has brought us Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton and Scandal, so ya just know we’re in for some spicy-ass content!

I mean, just look at the poster. I’m OBSESSED:

Inventing Anna is set to hit Netflix on Netflix February 11, 2022. Mark your calendars! (I know I have)