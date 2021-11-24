Netflix may have just updated its top 15 most popular shows, but today’s news is all about the silver screen. A new contender has barged its way to the top of the pile, and might just knock the reigning movie champion off the podium. That movie, my friends, is Red Notice.

Since its release a mere two weeks ago, Netflix users have notched up a whopping 277.9 million hours of streaming Red Notice. That brings it alarmingly close to Bird Box, which was viewed a shave over 282 million hours total in its first 28 days on the platform. Jesus Christ, that’s a few sets of eyes.

The action-comedy film clearly has all the markings of a crowd-pleaser, let’s be honest. Per Collider, the film’s producer Hiram Garcia noted it was the “biggest movie Netflix has ever done” in terms of the cast at least.

You’ve got Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in the three lead roles, for starters. It’s an art-heist movie about three bejewelled eggs that get lost to time, so it’s no surprise the film’s absolutely shooting up the ladder for most-watched movie within a month of hitting Netflix.

As for filming locations, Netflix was clearly ambitious with Red Notice, too. The movie hits Rome, Bali, London, Russia and Argentina. Meanwhile, I couldn’t leave a 5km radius for most of 2020. This lot were out here traipsing around a minimum of five countries!

Maybe that’s a reason why the movie is now in contention of knocking BirdBox off its perch – we’re all just keen beans to see something, anything, beyond our backyards.

Whatever the reason, it really does look like the ideal kind of movie to make your brain go brrrrrr. So if you wanna chuck in a couple of your precious hours and get it to the top of the block this weekend, you can stream Red Notice on Netflix right now.