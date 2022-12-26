Idris Elba has given a belated Christmas gift to the entire world: a first look at the new Luther movie as well as the title and release date. We’re not worthy.

The last time we saw moody London detective John Luther (Elba) in action was for season five wayyy back in 2019, in a world before COVID. Can you even imagine? A feature film was rumoured for a while before Netflix confirmed the news in September 2021. So here’s what we know so far.

What is the Netflix Luther movie called?

Elba took to Instagram this week to drop a first look image, complete with grumpy expression, wool coat and of course, that red tie.

The post also told us that the Netflix film would be called Luther: The Fallen Sun.

What is the release date for Luther: The Fallen Sun?

In the Instagram post, Idris Elba also teased that Luther: The Fallen Sun will be streaming on Netflix in March 2023. We don’t have an exact date yet, but we’ll be sure to update you when we hear more.

What is the Luther movie about?

It seems that the film version of Luther picks right up where season five left off. We saw Luther thrown in jail at the end of the series, and that’s where we find him in the movie.

According to Netflix, here’s the synopsis of Luther: The Fallen Sun.

A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

OK, this sounds shit-hot.

Who is in the Luther: The Fallen Sun cast?

We do know a couple of these details: Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo will be joining the cast and Dermot Crowley will return as Luther’s boss Martin Schenk — the bloke who threw him in jail in Luther season five.

Is there a trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun?

There’s no trailer yet, but Netflix has released a couple of first-look images. You’ll be happy to learn that the character’s iconic wool coast and red tie are both returning to appear in the film.

The pics are suitably mysterious and feature Luther looking stressed in the snow:

As well as looking stressed in the street:

There’s also this very on-brand pic of John Luther brooding in a tunnel:

I don’t care what you say, Idris Elba has RANGE.

We’ll update this article as we get more tea on Luther: The Fallen Sun. In the meantime, I’m going to dig out my wool coat and red tie just for the occasion.