Sometimes in life, the only logical thing to do is throw on a movie. This whole existing business we’ve all been involuntarily roped into, it can get heavy. Sometimes, you just wanna chuck on Netflix and get engrossed in some good old-fashioned heist action. And boy do I have some good news for you on that front my dear pal, ‘cos you can watch Red Notice — which happens to be a good old fashioned star-studded heist action thriller — right bloody now baby.

Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot, and the always-on Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice will take you on a thrilling, action-packed adventure across Rome, Bali, London, Russia, and Argentina.

In the film, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) issues a Red Notice to capture the world’s most wanted art thief. What’s a Red Notice, you ask? Great question, gold star for you. Anyway, a Red Notice is the highest level of arrest warrant issued by INTERPOL, reserved for only the world’s most wanted criminals.

Where were we? The Red Notice, right. So with the Red Notice issued, the FBI’s top profiler, John Hartley (The Rock), gets to work on the case. Cue action and drama which sees Agent Hartley forced to join forces with the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot).

The action-packed adventure takes the three of them around the world, across the dance floor, trapped inside a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company. The all-star cast is accompanied by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous, while the film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper).

If you’re into Dwayne Johnson action blockbusters, Ryan Reynolds’ constant jokes, Gal Gadot’s boss energy, and twists so big they make The Rock throw his hat across the room upon first hearing it (true story), then this is the movie for you.

You can watch Red Notice only on Netflix and in select cinemas right friggin’ now baby.